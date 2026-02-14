X-Men: The Animated Series' Rogue Voice Actor Has An Issue With The Movies (And She's Right)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you can't actually hear comic book superheroes talk, the X-Men's Rogue is still known for her Mississippi accent. (When Rogue says "I," it's typically written as "Ah" to indicate her pronunciation.)

This voice was first brought to life by Canadian actor Lenore Zann in the 1992 cartoon "X-Men." Zann was one of the voice actors to return in "X-Men '97," and voiced Rogue again in the popular video game "Marvel Rivals." If Zann wasn't already the definitive voice of Rogue, she sure is now. In the book "Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series" by the show's story editor Eric Lewald, he includes a conversation with Zann. Apparently, many X-Fans missed the movies' Rogue (Anna Paquin) having the animated version's southern belle charm: "With the movies I heard from a lot of people asking, 'Why doesn't [Rogue] have your voice?'"

In the first "X-Men" movie, Rogue is aged down to a teenager, and the movie uses her to show what it's like for a young person to learn they're a mutant. Running away from home after her mutant powers manifest, she hitchhikes with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Both Rogue and Logan meet the X-Men as the audience do.

The animated "X-Men" used the teenage Jubilee (Alyson Court) as the audience's stand-in character, like how Chris Claremont's "X-Men" comics had used the character Kitty Pryde. Both Kitty and Jubilee had close mentor relationships with Wolverine. Rogue, true to form, absorbed these attributes in the movies. Zann clocked this change in "Previously on X-Men."

"They basically melded Jubilee and Rogue together. It was probably an age thing, probably trying to go for another demographic, so they said, 'Well let's just make Rogue younger and make her a bit like Jubilee.' I just think it weakens the character."

It sure does!