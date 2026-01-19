X-Men: The Animated Series Used Jubilee For A Very Important Reason

In the very first episode of "X-Men: The Animated Series," called "Night of the Sentinels, Part I" (October 31, 1992), audiences were introduced to the character of Jubilee (Alyson Court), a fashionable but dejected teenager who had recently discovered she could accidentally manifest firework-like explosions out of thin air. As was common in "X-Men" stories, Jubilee was terrified by her new powers, and her foster parents begin debating their daughter's future. Mutants are pilloried and attacked in the world of "X-Men," you see, and they are objects of extreme prejudice and bigotry. Jubilee's foster parents, fearful of the government, sell her out, handing her name over to a fascistic Mutant Registration which aims to capture and control mutants.

Jubilee flees home, and laments her own fate. To make matters worse, she's soon attacked by a 50-foot robot called a Sentinel, the primary policing force of the Mutant Registration bureau. Jubilee is eventually rescued by the X-Men, a team of freelance mutant crimefighters and revolutionaries who operate secretly out of a high-end private school in upstate New York. There are about a dozen X-Men, and Jubilee is introduced to them all.

But why was Jubilee needed in this story? Surely, the kiddie audience could have been dropped into the middle of the X-Men and know what's going on, right? Not necessarily. According to a 2024 interview with Inverse, the makers of "X-Men: The Animated Series" said they wanted to introduce the X-Men with more deft storytelling. Jubilee, a teenager character, was confused and overwhelmed by the existence of X-Men, and thus used as an audience surrogate. If Jubilee was astonished, the X-Men would seem, well, astonishing to us too. She was our way in. It likely also helped to have directors who knew nothing about mutants.