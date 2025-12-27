One Of X-Men: The Animated Series' Most Revolutionary Details Was A Happy Accident

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For millennials, the main cast of the 1992 "X-Men" cartoon will always be the definitive X-Men team. It's a team with a striking gender balance: five men (Professor X, Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, and Gambit) and four women (Storm, Rogue, Jean Grey, and Jubilee). The feelings of equality extended to how the characters were written; the X-Women never held back in the action scenes and they were given as many starring episodes as the male characters. Rogue (Lenore Zann), whose powers kept her from touching other people, yearned for Gambit (Chris Potter, later Tony Daniels), but she wasn't defined by that impossible romance.

The feminism of "X-Men" has been positive for its legacy (as critic Meghan O'Keefe argued at Decider), yet the creators didn't set out to make a statement. Eric and Julia Lewald, the husband and wife showrunners of "X-Men," chronicled their experience in the 2020 book "X-Men: The Art and Making of The Animated Series." In an interview with Marvel.com about the book, the Lewalds confirmed it was "dumb luck" that the team was gender balanced.

"Jubilee and Gambit were newer, Marvel wanted to make sure to have them. And obviously, Professor X. And Jean [Grey] and [Cyclops] were the core people from the beginning. And Wolverine's the biggest name in the history of the X-Men. So you're already up to about six. And it happened that a couple of those [picks] were already women," Eric Lewald explained. Storm and Rogue are two of the other biggest X-Men, so adding them to the show must have been a no-brainer.

"I'll give credit to Margaret Loesch [then-head of Fox Kids], that in the project she was passionate about, I don't recall hearing any pushback, 'Oh, you got too many girls on the team,'" Julia Lewald recalled.