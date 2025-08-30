Why The Justice League Cartoon Used Hawkgirl As A Main Character

Hawkgirl has a comic book history stretching to the 1940s, but she's only become a silver screen star this year with 2025's "Superman." There, the character (as played by Isabela Merced) is part of a "Justice Gang" along with Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).

The trio are relatively more ruthless in their crimefighting compared to Superman (David Corenswet), and Hawkgirl might be the most bloodthirsty of all. Her spotlight moment is when she throws the corrupt Boravian President Vasil Ghurkos (Zlatko Burić) to his death. Merced's Hawkgirl has since cameoed on "Peacemaker" season 2, so there's little doubt she'll keep popping up throughout the DC Universe. Will she get her own movie or TV show eventually? TBD.

"Superman" director and DC Studios President James Gunn has said he's looked to DC animation as an influence for the universe he's building. Him including Hawkgirl seems like a sign of that; DC fans born in the 1990s and 2000s most know the character for her starring role in the cartoon series "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited," which aired from 2001 to 2006. At the time, her initial appearance was a shocker.

Writer Gardner Fox introduced the Justice League in 1960 with seven members: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, the Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman. The cartoon used that line-up but swapped out Aquaman for Hawkgirl, voiced by Maria Canals-Barrera. Superhero fans (who've never learned the lesson of "Green Eggs and Ham") may have resisted the "Justice League" Hawkgirl at first, but she became a fan-favorite.

At the 2001 San Diego Comic-Con, "Justice League" producer Bruce Timm mentioned that he and the show's other creatives didn't want the Justice League to be six men and one woman. ("We like women, you know.") To contrast Hawkgirl and Wonder Woman (Susan Eisenberg), the former was written as hawkish and battle-ready yet also more worldly. Diana, who'd just left Themyscira in the series' pilot, was more naive and uptight.

Making the League less of a boys club is also why the show's team passed over including Hawkman, even though he and Hawkgirl are usually a matching set. Timm continued:

"We [also] felt that the Hawk family had to be represented, because of the icons that they are. And we decided that, 'Well, we don't want to have both of them, so let's just have Hawkgirl.' And, personally, I've always loved that Hawkgirl design, ever since I saw it when I was a kid. I think her mask is cooler."

I have to agree with Timm. While Hawkman's mask typically has a hook-beak nose guard and realistic bird wings on either side, Hawkgirl's pointed, V-shaped mask is sleeker and cooler. Timm added that the series' creatives also wrote Hawkgirl as the League's answer to the X-Men's Wolverine, i.e. the battle-hungry bruiser of the team. Their masks reflect the resemblance.