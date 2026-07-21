Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer: Peter Parker's The Only One Who Can Sense A Mysterious Villain

Peter Parker is having a rough go of it. Not only is his mentor, Tony Stark/Iron Man, long dead, but thanks to a spell cast by Doctor Strange at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," no one in the world remembers him — even the people closest to him, including his girlfriend, best friend, and the Avengers.

As we see in the newest trailer for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," our friendly neighborhood webslinger has had to carve out a new identity for himself. He now more closely resembles the classic depiction of the character from the comics — a New Yorker struggling to make ends meet who also happens to have spider powers and the relentless willingness to do the right thing, especially when times get tough. (He could still use a bit more of that wise-cracking attitude, though.)

But things have gone from bad to worse for poor Peter. He seems to be experiencing signs of some sort of mutation (a loaded word in any Marvel project), and the consequences are not what we'd call ideal. Plus, he's facing off against Scorpion, a horde of ninjas, and the Hulk, and he's the only one who can sense the mysterious villain who seems to be at the center of this story. Take a look at the trailer above, which spends a good chunk of its runtime reminding you about previous Spidey adventures.