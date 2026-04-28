I've Read Every Issue Of Stan Lee's Original Spider-Man Comics. Here's Which Movie Captures Them Best

After co-creating Spider-Man with artist Steve Ditko for "Amazing Fantasy" #15, Stan Lee wrote the first 100 issues for the wall-crawler's first solo title, "The Amazing Spider-Man." Artists came and went, from Ditko to John Romita Sr. to Gil Kane, but each of the 100 issues has Lee's credit.

I've counted myself a Spider-Man fan ever since I first saw Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2" and then grew obsessed with reruns of the 1994 "Spider-Man" cartoon. In 2025, I decided to finally read every issue of "The Amazing Spider-Man" up through "The Night Gwen Stacy Died" (issues #121-122, by Gerry Conway and Kane), partly as research for a piece looking into the genre-defining death of Gwen Stacy, and partly to cross a huge item off my comic book reading bucket list.

I've also read plenty of Spider-Man comics besides this, but this was the first time I'd read the full Stan Lee era. A lot of superhero fans don't have that sort of patience, relying on fan wikis and YouTubers to "fill them in" on classic stories instead of reading them. That means there's a lot of received wisdom in Marvel fandom, but it's refreshing to be able to speak with firsthand authority — especially about which Spider-Man movies are actually the most faithful to the original comics.

Now, almost every Spider-Man movie pulls from the Stan Lee years: "Spider-Man 2" recreates Romita's page from "Amazing Spider-Man" #50 showing Peter Parker leaving his costume in a dumpster; "The Amazing Spider-Man" adapts the tragic murder of police captain George Stacy (Dennis Leary in the movie); and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sees Spider-Man crushed under rubble mirroring the famous "If This Be My Destiny..." arc.

Many often cite Raimi's cinematic Spider-Man as the one that's most in tune with Stan Lee's comics. I agree ... to a point.