Only One Spider-Man Adaptation Has Gotten Mary Jane Watson Right

Spider-Man is the most famous "nerd" superhero, so it's extra funny that Spider-Man has also had so many girlfriends. But there's one woman who always comes back: Mary Jane Watson. MJ's been part of Spider-Man's world since her first on-panel appearance in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #42, by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. It took a while for her and Peter to truly get together, but MJ's the girl Peter Parker eventually married, no matter what Marvel Comics editorial has been saying since the controversial arc "One More Day."

Mary Jane is so famous as the Spider-Man love interest that a lot of adaptations skip right to her, like the 1994 "Spider-Man" cartoon produced by John Semper, Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley's "Ultimate Spider-Man" comic reboot, and the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" films, for instance. But to use the frequent "Archie Comics" comparison — the original Mary Jane is a Veronica, but a lot of later versions make her into a Betty.

The 1994 "Spider-Man" gives MJ (Sara Ballantine) her classic intro. Peter (Christopher Daniel Barnes) opens the door to meet her; he's gobsmacked, and she declares: "Face it, Tiger, you just hit the jackpot!" While the animated MJ had her comic self's red hair, acting career, and backstory with an abusive father, she didn't have the same spice or independence. She was a "nice girl," often hopelessly in love with Peter. "Spider-Man" skipped over Gwen Stacy, and MJ absorbed Gwen's personality, down to being thrown off a bridge by the Green Goblin. (Replicated in Raimi's "Spider-Man" and "Ultimate Spider-Man.")

Both Bendis and Raimi literally made MJ into Peter's girl next door. In "Ultimate," they're already best friends before Peter gets his powers, and he confides in her that he's Spider-Man in issue #13. They stay together (on-and-off) for the rest of the series. Raimi made MJ into Peter's lifelong crush, whom he was too unconfident to ever actually ask out.

Dunst's MJ is a compelling character (she likes Peter but won't wait to live her life for him), but she's more an adaptation of the MJ as she'd previously been adapted by Semper and Bendis. The one onscreen MJ who does feel ripped right out of the "Spider-Man" comics? Mary Jane in "Spectacular Spider-Man," as voiced by Vanessa Marshall.