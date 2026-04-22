Mark Ruffalo Strikes Again, Seemingly Reveals Big Spider-Man Spoiler
Death, taxes, and Mark Ruffalo refusing to keep a lid on literally anything. These are the only sure things in life and, with Tax Day in the United States already behind us and death hopefully a long way off, our favorite spoiler-prone Marvel star is up to his usual antics once again. That's right, folks, Ruffalo appears to have let the cat out of the bag all over again with an inadvertent comment caught on camera. Naturally, the internet is currently going to town on what this could possibly mean for our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, Tom Holland's Peter Parker — and, potentially, a meetup with none other than Venom himself.
But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves just yet. As reported by IGN, a social media post quickly began making the rounds on X (still popularly known as Twitter) purporting to show the Hulk actor attending a Q&A in Italy. Although the question he's responding to isn't included in the clip, Ruffalo is caught on camera spilling some major tea regarding an extraterrestrial foe that Spider-Man will be tangling with sometime in the future. Here's what Ruffalo had to say:
Maaaaaarrrrrk
Kevin Feige has already had a rough week pic.twitter.com/CItiC2BSmN
— That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) April 22, 2026
"I promise you 1000% that [Spider-Man will] be fighting an alien in the future."
Somewhere, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is audibly grinding his teeth as he deals with another leak coming from inside the house. Of course, the easiest assumption to make is that Ruffalo is teeing up some big confrontation that goes down in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." As if the reemergence of the Hand, Michael Mando's Scorpion, and even Jon Bernthal's Punisher weren't bad enough, could Spidey have to deal with another threat from outer space? Perhaps even the official introduction of Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let's break it down below.
Is Mark Ruffalo teasing a Spider-Man fight for Brand New Day, Avengers: Secret Wars, or something else entirely?
Spider-Man, consider yourself officially in the clear: We might have a new contender for New York's biggest menace on our hands, and his name is Mark Ruffalo. Without piling on too much on our soft-spoken Marvel hero, we're now left in very familiar territory as we overanalyze every single word he let slip and their (potential) implications for the future of the MCU.
Presuming that Ruffalo wasn't trolling his audience, that leads us to the most obvious possibility. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is the very next appearance for both Spider-Man and Hulk and the one project that Ruffalo likely knows the most about. Thus far, the marketing for the sequel hasn't tipped its hand one way or the other about any hidden threats from outer space that Peter Parker will have to deal with ... except, perhaps, for one brief shot of Peter clawing his way out of a web cocoon with one hand looking noticeably dark and somewhat Venom-like (although, to be fair, this is likely just a shadow). Otherwise, it appears that Spidey is conspicuously missing from the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday," so our next guess would have to involve "Avengers: Secret Wars." Another major crossover event film could easily make way for aliens to get mixed up with Spider-Man, similar to the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" (though "Secret Wars" hasn't even begun filming just yet).
Of course, this might not even have anything to do with Venom at all, but can you blame fans for speculating wildly anyway? Whatever Ruffalo might be referring to, rest assured, Marvel's snipers are on the case. Maybe all will be revealed when "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" arrives on July 31, 2026.