Mark Ruffalo Strikes Again, Seemingly Reveals Big Spider-Man Spoiler

Death, taxes, and Mark Ruffalo refusing to keep a lid on literally anything. These are the only sure things in life and, with Tax Day in the United States already behind us and death hopefully a long way off, our favorite spoiler-prone Marvel star is up to his usual antics once again. That's right, folks, Ruffalo appears to have let the cat out of the bag all over again with an inadvertent comment caught on camera. Naturally, the internet is currently going to town on what this could possibly mean for our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, Tom Holland's Peter Parker — and, potentially, a meetup with none other than Venom himself.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves just yet. As reported by IGN, a social media post quickly began making the rounds on X (still popularly known as Twitter) purporting to show the Hulk actor attending a Q&A in Italy. Although the question he's responding to isn't included in the clip, Ruffalo is caught on camera spilling some major tea regarding an extraterrestrial foe that Spider-Man will be tangling with sometime in the future. Here's what Ruffalo had to say:

Maaaaaarrrrrk Kevin Feige has already had a rough week pic.twitter.com/CItiC2BSmN — That REDACTED Guy (@REDACTEDSpider) April 22, 2026

"I promise you 1000% that [Spider-Man will] be fighting an alien in the future."

Somewhere, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is audibly grinding his teeth as he deals with another leak coming from inside the house. Of course, the easiest assumption to make is that Ruffalo is teeing up some big confrontation that goes down in the upcoming "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." As if the reemergence of the Hand, Michael Mando's Scorpion, and even Jon Bernthal's Punisher weren't bad enough, could Spidey have to deal with another threat from outer space? Perhaps even the official introduction of Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let's break it down below.