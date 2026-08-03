Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gives Tom Holland An Unbelievable Box Office Record
Tom Holland has cemented himself in the cinema history books thanks to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The actor has been playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade at this point. In that time, he's become an increasingly popular part of that universe, so much so that he now owns a box office record that seems like it might be downright impossible to break.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Brand New Day" opened to $360 million domestically, ranking as the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time. Amazingly enough, it overtook 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which took the MCU to record-shattering box office heights, opening to $357.1 million en route to $2.79 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing movie ever for a time. Holland also starred in that film, as well as the movies that own the number three and number four spots on the list of all-time biggest box office openings.
Those movies are also, somewhat unsurprisingly, part of the MCU, with 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($260.1 million) and 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" ($257.6 million) holding those spots, not accounting for inflation. 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($247.9 million) rounds out the top five. Interestingly enough, Holland blew his "Star Wars" auditoin or he very well may have been in "The Force Awakens."
"Brand New Day" sees Peter Parker (Holland) fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man four years after the events of "No Way Home." The world doesn't remember him, and the pain of seeing his old friends move on without him sparks a change that Peter can't control. Meanwhile, a shocking new threat to the city emerges in the form of a villain nobody can see.
Tom Holland is one of the MCU's biggest assets
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" straight up saved theaters in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the industry in 2020. Likewise, "Avengers: Infinity War" remains one of only seven movies to ever make over $2 billion at the box office, while "Endgame" remains one of the biggest shared cultural cinematic events in history. Tom Holland connects all these film. At some point, it's not a coincidence.
Let's not forget that Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is also ruling the box office right now and will soon pass the $1 billion mark globally. Holland just so happens to be a major part of that cast as well. Basically, he not just the MCU's greatest asset, he's a meaningful movie star in the right project. Yes, Holland has a hit/miss record outside of his turns as Spidey, but audiences clearly love him. "Infinity War" and "Endgame" had a lot going for them, but Spider-Man was part of the appeal.
Moreover, "Brand New Day" isn't a multiversal epic like "No Way Home." Audiences propelled the movie to a $932 million global opening simply because it's a more grounded adventure centered on Holland's Spider-Man. Yes, the addition of other major MCU characters (like Mark Ruffalo's Hulk) didn't hurt, nor did the presence of "Strange Things" veteran Sadie Sink. But denying that Holland is a key reason why this movie performed the way it did would be disingenuous. What he's accomplished is nothing shy of amazing.
Whether or not we get a fifth solo Spider-Man movie starring Holland remains to be seen, but he'll very likely appear in "Avengers: Doomsday" and/or "Avengers: Secret Wars." Those films will undoubtedly benefit greatly from his presence, that much is certain.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is in theaters now.