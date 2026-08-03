Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gives Tom Holland An Unbelievable Box Office Record

Tom Holland has cemented himself in the cinema history books thanks to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." The actor has been playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade at this point. In that time, he's become an increasingly popular part of that universe, so much so that he now owns a box office record that seems like it might be downright impossible to break.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Brand New Day" opened to $360 million domestically, ranking as the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time. Amazingly enough, it overtook 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," which took the MCU to record-shattering box office heights, opening to $357.1 million en route to $2.79 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing movie ever for a time. Holland also starred in that film, as well as the movies that own the number three and number four spots on the list of all-time biggest box office openings.

Those movies are also, somewhat unsurprisingly, part of the MCU, with 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($260.1 million) and 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" ($257.6 million) holding those spots, not accounting for inflation. 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($247.9 million) rounds out the top five. Interestingly enough, Holland blew his "Star Wars" auditoin or he very well may have been in "The Force Awakens."

"Brand New Day" sees Peter Parker (Holland) fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man four years after the events of "No Way Home." The world doesn't remember him, and the pain of seeing his old friends move on without him sparks a change that Peter can't control. Meanwhile, a shocking new threat to the city emerges in the form of a villain nobody can see.