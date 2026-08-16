The Director Behind Three Of The Highest-Grossing Movies In History Turns 72 Today

Put simply, there is nobody quite like James Cameron. Not even relegated to the realm of Hollywood directors, Cameron is truly a unique individual. Uncompromising, inquisitive, and always willing to bet on himself, he's a true original. He's also turning 72 years old today, and few filmmakers in their seventh decade on this planet can claim to still be at the top of their game. Cameron is one of them, though.

Cameron is one of the highest-grossing directors ever at the box office, trailing only the great Steven Spielberg. But more than that, Cameron hasn't managed to accomplish this great feat through sheer quantity. Rather, as a director, he's managed to assemble a collection of some of the biggest hits in cinema history, so much so that he is responsible for three of the biggest hits ever at the box office.

"Avatar" became the biggest movie of all time not once but twice. Its current total stands at $2.92 billion worldwide, standing as the highest-grossing movie in history. It was briefly passed by "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion) in 2019, only to take back the crown a few years later thanks to a very successful re-release. If Disney decides to do a re-release tied to the movie's 20th anniversary in 2029, which seems likely, "Avatar" may become the first and only $3 billion movie at the box office.

Not to wander into accidental pun territory here, but that's truly just the tip of the iceberg. Sitting pretty at the number three spot on the all-time chart is 2022's "Avatar: The Way of Water" ($2.33 billion). Released a full 13 years after its predecessor, there was doubt that audiences would care about a return to Pandora. Cameron proved the doubters wrong in a big, bad way.