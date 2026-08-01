Quote Of The Day By James Cameron: 'If I Can Spend A Billion Dollars On A Movie, I'll Do It'

When it comes to the highest-grossing directors of all time, there are two who have raced far ahead of the rest of the pack. In first place is Steven Spielberg — who, according to his own recent Quote of the Day spotlight, makes movies instead of going to therapy. But just barely trailing Spielberg's record is James Cameron, who would have probably already topped the chart if not for the 13 years he spent squirreled away working on his "Avatar" sequels.

James Cameron was born in the small town of Kapuskasing, Ontario, and moved down to California with his family in his late teens. In his early 20s, he quit his job as a truck driver to pursue a career in Hollywood, which ended up working out well.

Cameron's reputation for making eye-boggling amounts of money has perhaps overshadowed the fact that he's also one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. His back-to-back '80s hits "The Terminator" and "Aliens" were deeply imprinted upon the impressionable young minds of future filmmakers. And that's before we even get to "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," easily one of the greatest action movies ever made.

"Terminator 2" also saw the beginning of a trend: studios signing off on enormous budgets for James Cameron movies and continuing to sign checks (albeit, with increasing volumes of flop sweat) when his movies blow past their original projected costs. Even James Cameron has had his doubts about James Cameron. "We labored the last six months on 'Titanic' in the absolute knowledge that the studio would lose $100 million," Cameron once told The Times. "It was a certainty."

Instead, "Titanic" became the highest-grossing movie of all time. And these days, Cameron is done being admonished over his giant movie budgets.