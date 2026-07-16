Quote Of The Day By Steven Spielberg: 'I've Avoided Therapy Because Movies Are My Therapy.'

Do we even need to state the obvious and wax poetic over how very few — if any — storytellers have influenced the movie business the way Steven Spielberg has over the course of his prolific career? It'd be one thing if the Cincinnati, Ohio, native simply came of age during the so-called "New Hollywood" movement in the late 1960s and 1970s, shoulder-to-shoulder with fellow greats like George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola. Early works such as "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" speak for themselves, after all, to say nothing of the unprecedented run of success that would come in the decades that followed. But doing so while putting his own life and personal interests and anxieties on the silver screen for the rest of the world to see and judge for themselves? That's the kind of chutzpah that separates a good artist from an all-time great one.

So, it should come as no surprise that filmmaking would be such a safe haven for Spielberg. By now, everyone knows about his instinctive grasp of how best to frame a shot, block a scene, or direct an ensemble of the biggest stars on the planet. And if that were all he excelled in, the man would still go down as one of the most talented technical directors who ever lived. His ability to take the fundamentals of moviemaking and filter it through the unique lens of what makes Spielberg who he is, however, is the reason why he's a living legend.

In other words? Men will literally reenact the most traumatizing and formative moments of their childhood on the biggest canvass in front of an audience of millions rather than go to therapy. And that's precisely why he's our entry for today's quote of the day.