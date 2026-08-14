Can Insidious: Out Of The Further Finally Take Down Spider-Man At The Box Office?

The 2026 summer movie season has, broadly speaking, been a huge win for Hollywood. The box office is up compared to last year, with huge hits like "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" fueling recent weeks. But "Spider-Man" has been ruling the box office for several weeks now unchecked. What movie will finally end Spidey's reign atop the charts? Can "Insidious: Out of the Further" be the one to finally get it done? Maybe. Just maybe.

Directed by Jacob Chase ("Come Play"), the sixth entry in the "Insidious" franchise is expected to pull in between $23 and $28 million domestically when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. On the higher end of that range, it might be just enough to finally kick "Brand New Day" out of the top spot. "The End of Oak Street" should prevail over "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" in the dino box office battle, but neither will make enough to unseat Tom Holland's fourth solo "Spider-Man" movie, which is expected to make between $65 and $70 million in weekend three.

By the time "Out of the Further" rolls around, "Spider-Man" will be in its fourth weekend and, depending on the rate of the decline, should make over/under another $30 million. So, if the latest "Insidious" installment from Sony Pictures overperforms a touch, it could get the job done.

The new entry in the franchise centers on Gemma (Amelia Eve), a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in, who discovers she can travel into The Further, the realm of lost souls at the heart of these movies. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers that she doesn't just enter The Further; she can bring what lives there back to the real world.