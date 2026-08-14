Can Insidious: Out Of The Further Finally Take Down Spider-Man At The Box Office?
The 2026 summer movie season has, broadly speaking, been a huge win for Hollywood. The box office is up compared to last year, with huge hits like "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" fueling recent weeks. But "Spider-Man" has been ruling the box office for several weeks now unchecked. What movie will finally end Spidey's reign atop the charts? Can "Insidious: Out of the Further" be the one to finally get it done? Maybe. Just maybe.
Directed by Jacob Chase ("Come Play"), the sixth entry in the "Insidious" franchise is expected to pull in between $23 and $28 million domestically when it arrives next weekend, per Box Office Theory. On the higher end of that range, it might be just enough to finally kick "Brand New Day" out of the top spot. "The End of Oak Street" should prevail over "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" in the dino box office battle, but neither will make enough to unseat Tom Holland's fourth solo "Spider-Man" movie, which is expected to make between $65 and $70 million in weekend three.
By the time "Out of the Further" rolls around, "Spider-Man" will be in its fourth weekend and, depending on the rate of the decline, should make over/under another $30 million. So, if the latest "Insidious" installment from Sony Pictures overperforms a touch, it could get the job done.
The new entry in the franchise centers on Gemma (Amelia Eve), a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in, who discovers she can travel into The Further, the realm of lost souls at the heart of these movies. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers that she doesn't just enter The Further; she can bring what lives there back to the real world.
Insidious: Out of the Further will keep the horror franchise going strong
Competition shouldn't be a huge issue. Jason Statham's new action movie "Mutiny" is also opening the same weekend, targeting a modest opening between $6 and $11 million. There's also the 25th anniversary re-release of "The Fast and the Furious," but that's not expected to drum up meaningful business.
Regardless of its position on the chart, this should help ensure that the "Insidious" franchise has a future beyond this movie. Sony and Blumhouse have generally kept the budgets for these movies very, very reasonable. James Wan's original "Insidious" was a low-budget movie that made a killing at the box office, pulling just shy of $100 million on a $1.5 million budget.
2023's "Insidious: The Red Door" became the biggest movie in the franchise's history, pulling in $186 million worldwide. So, even though it had a comparatively larger $16 million budget, it hardly mattered in the end. These movies are still very popular and, even just a few years ago, performed above expectations. It's also important to note that these movies generally make well over half of their money internationally.
If this movie can't get the job done, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will become a very rare title to top the charts for at least four weekends in a row. Whether or not the long-delayed "Looney Tunes" movie "Coyote vs. Acme" or Ridley Scott's "The Dog Stars" can take the top spot the following weekend remains to be seen.
"Insidious: Out of the Further" hits theaters on August 21, 2026.