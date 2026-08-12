Coyote Vs. Acme Review: The Long-Delayed Looney Tunes Movie Is Perfect For 2026

The saga of Dave Green's "Coyote vs. Acme" has been long and aggravating. One can still find Variety articles announcing that it was initially meant to be released on July 21, 2023, but was pushed back to get out of the way of "Barbie." In November of 2023, however, David Zaslav — the Baron Harkonnen of Warner Bros. — announced that "Coyote vs. Acme" would be shelved indefinitely in exchange for a $30 million tax write-off. This instigated a furor among cineastes who were baffled why a studio even had enough power — and greed, and capriciousness — to cancel a completed movie.

And "Coyote vs. Acme" wasn't some obscure, half-complete, low-budget affair. This was a $72 million dollar animation/live-action hybrid starring Will Forte and John Cena, and which involved beloved animated Looney Tunes/Merrie Melodies characters that Warner Bros. had been actively fostering for nearly a century. It wouldn't be until 2025 that Ketchup Entertainment would be able to crack through the greed-enforced bureaucratic wall and negotiate the purchase of "Coyote vs. Acme." Now, Dave Green's movie will finally see the light of day, over three years after its intended release date. That saga alone should, if I may speculate, draw in audiences in droves, curious as to what was happening in "Coyote vs. Acme" that made it so dangerous, so verboten.

As it so happens, "Coyote vs. Acme" directly covers themes of corporate malfeasance, and tells the story of "the little guy" — in this case, Wile E. Coyote — taking a giant corporation to court to expose the injustices they actively and knowingly wreak upon the world. Perhaps the higher-ups at Warner Bros. saw "Coyote vs. Acme" and saw a little too much of themselves in Acme.

As a film, however, it's merely okay.