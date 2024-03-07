Coyote Vs. Acme Has Been Vanished, But You Can Watch One Of The Best Tiny Toons Episodes Instead

It's looking less likely with each passing day that a mass audience will be able to see Dave Green's comedy film "Coyote vs. Acme." Despite being complete, Warner Bros. infamously decided to cancel the film's release — and delete it from existence — just to obtain a massive tax write-off. The few Hollywood insiders who have seen "Coyote vs. Acme" have gone on the record, assuring audiences that it's good. Meanwhile, WB has reportedly received multiple offers for the film from other studios, yet has rejected each and every one of them. It seems "Coyote vs. Acme" is doomed to become yet another lost film, sacrificed on the alter of the Bottom Line. It makes one wonder how many other films have been similarly deleted.

The premise of "Coyote vs. Acme" was fun. Wile E. Coyote — the voracious carnivore who debuted in Chuck Jones' 1949 short film "Fast and Furry-ous" — frequently mail-ordered unusual products (from pills to catapults) from the mysterious Acme corporation, hoping to use the products to capture and eat an elusive roadrunner. Jones, throughout his 20-odd Coyote shorts, was careful to depict the Acme products consistently backfiring, usually doing grievous bodily harm to the Coyote. "Coyote vs. Acme" was to bring the Coyote into the real world to take the Acme corporation to court, suing it for selling shoddy products. The idea was inspired by a February 1990 New Yorker article called "Coyote v. Acme" written by Ian Frazier.

The concept, it seems, has also already been adapted for the small screen. In an episode of "Tiny Toon Adventures" titled "K-ACME TV" (February 26, 1991), the show's coyote character, Calamity Coyote, angrily sued Acme for selling consistently shoddy concoctions.