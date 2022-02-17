Read The Article That Inspired Coyote Vs. Acme

Ladies and gentlemen, it's common knowledge that Wile E. Coyote, Super Genius, has gotten the short end of the stick from the fictional Acme (a creation of animator Chuck Jones). Out in the unforgiving Southwest desert, there is no Target or Woolworth's, so the furry doggo has no choice but to send away for his own weapons of singular destruction. The company's mail-order products, from anvils to giant kites to nitroglycerin, are purported to help predators catch their prey by land, sea, and air, as well as biological warfare if the occasion calls for it, so why has the shifty Road Runner successfully eluded, nay humiliated, the weary canine for all these years?

With the news that John Cena has been cast in the upcoming Dave Green-directed movie "Coyote vs. Acme" featuring the looney 'toon, a famous 1990 humor article by Ian Frazier has emerged from the New Yorker — it served as the inspiration for screenwriter Samy Burch to pen the Warner Bros. feature. We know so far that the feature tells the story of a (human) attorney who takes on Coyote as a client in his suit against Acme over its defective products; he then finds out that his boss at his former law firm is representing Acme. Cena's role is as the former boss, indicating that we might get a family-friendly courtroom drama, like "Kramer vs. Kramer" with hair growth tonic and exploding cigars. The article alone is worth a read, as it plays cartoon absurdities straight and because it might provide clues as to what we can expect from the live-action/animated hybrid flick.