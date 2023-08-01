The Red Door Is Now The Biggest Insidious Movie Ever At The Box Office

While "Insidious: The Red Door" may be nearing the end of its box office run (it's available on Digital as of today), the movie is rounding out its time in theaters on a high note. With its most recent weekend in the books, Patrick Wilson's feature directorial debut now stands alone as the highest-grossing entry in the wildly successful horror franchise.

As of this writing, "The Red Door" has earned $174.8 million worldwide (per The Numbers), meaning it has overtaken 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key" ($172.8 million) to become the biggest entry in the series to date. For Sony Pictures, the best part is that the movie carries an extremely reasonable $16 million production budget. Even better? That still makes it the most expensive film of the five that have been released thus far. These movies have been made on the cheap and have consistently delivered the goods. In this case, it even managed to do so in the middle of a ridiculously crowded summer movie season.

In its most recent weekend, the fifth "Insidious" film added $3.2 million to its total at the domestic box office, placing ninth on the charts. It has remained in the top 10 for four weeks and even topped "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in a surprise upset on its opening weekend. It's even managed to add to its total while "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have claimed the lion's share of attention from audiences. Somewhat quietly, this is arguably one of the most successful movies of the summer.