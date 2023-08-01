The Red Door Is Now The Biggest Insidious Movie Ever At The Box Office
While "Insidious: The Red Door" may be nearing the end of its box office run (it's available on Digital as of today), the movie is rounding out its time in theaters on a high note. With its most recent weekend in the books, Patrick Wilson's feature directorial debut now stands alone as the highest-grossing entry in the wildly successful horror franchise.
As of this writing, "The Red Door" has earned $174.8 million worldwide (per The Numbers), meaning it has overtaken 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key" ($172.8 million) to become the biggest entry in the series to date. For Sony Pictures, the best part is that the movie carries an extremely reasonable $16 million production budget. Even better? That still makes it the most expensive film of the five that have been released thus far. These movies have been made on the cheap and have consistently delivered the goods. In this case, it even managed to do so in the middle of a ridiculously crowded summer movie season.
In its most recent weekend, the fifth "Insidious" film added $3.2 million to its total at the domestic box office, placing ninth on the charts. It has remained in the top 10 for four weeks and even topped "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in a surprise upset on its opening weekend. It's even managed to add to its total while "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have claimed the lion's share of attention from audiences. Somewhat quietly, this is arguably one of the most successful movies of the summer.
Expect more Insidious movies
Wilson, who has been one of the leads in the series since the very beginning, stepped behind the camera as well to help tell the tale of "Insidious: The Red Door." He, along with his "Insidious 1 & 2" co-stars Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins, had stepped away for the previous two entries, but they returned to finish the story of the Lambert family that began in 2011 with director James Wan's original low-budget smash hit. This latest installment sees the Lamberts trying to put their demons to rest once and for all. Josh (Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family's dark past and a host of new terrors that lurk behind the red door.
To date, the five movies have earned a total of $729.9 million globally against combined budgets of just $42.5 million. Or, to put it another way, Sony has made more than 17 times what they invested in production at the box office. Granted, that doesn't account for marketing, but these movies have also made a lot of money on DVD/Blu-ray and through digital rentals or streaming over the years as well. This is without a doubt one of the best bank-for-buck franchises of the modern era, if not ever.
Surprising no one, Sony doesn't have any interest in calling it quits with "Insidious" just yet. While the Lambert family story may be over, the studio is already developing a spin-off that will star Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore. It also would not be remotely surprising if we get another proper entry as well. Audiences will clearly show up for it, so why not give them what they want?
"Insidious: The Red Door" is in theaters and on Digitial now.