Evil Dead Burn Review: A Bloody Good Time

Before Christopher McQuarrie took over, the "Mission: Impossible" franchise followed an interesting format: each film was helmed by a different director, and in turn, each director brought their own distinct style to their respective film. While I love (most of) the movies McQuarrie made, I confess I kind of wish "Mission: Impossible" had stuck with this scenario and kept handing the sequels to new directors. But while "Mission: Impossible" gave up on this idea, the "Evil Dead" series has now embraced it, and it's working out wonderfully. (Of course, the "Mission" series isn't the first to do this; the "Alien" films also adopted this format for a while.)

The "Evil Dead" films can be broken into two distinct eras. There's the original trilogy — "The Evil Dead," "Evil Dead II," and "Army of Darkness" — directed by Sam Raimi. Then there's the current modern period, which has so far given us three very different films all helmed by different directors. First there was Fede Álvarez's gruesome 2013 remake/reboot "Evil Dead." Then in 2023, Lee Cronin directed the entertaining "Evil Dead Rise." Now, there's "Evil Dead Burn," a blast of blood-soaked mayhem from filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček. (Another movie, "Evil Dead Wrath," directed by Francis Galluppi, is due out in 2028.)

Raimi's original films all have their own distinct flavor. While all three share a main character, Bruce Campbell's hapless hero Ash, they feel unique. The first film was a freakshow of clever camera tricks and creative gore. The sequel was a quasi-remake that embraced slapstick farce. And "Army of Darkness" sent Ash back in time to give us a blend of fantasy and horror. The new "Evil Dead" films are similarly different, though not quite as flavorful as Raimi's work.