5 Actors Who Should Play Felix Leiter In Robert Pattinson's James Bond Movies
Amazon MGM is shaking things up with their upcoming James Bond movie, and why the heck not? The end of Daniel Craig's Bond tenure in "No Time To Die" left the franchise in a sorry state of affairs and it's time to rejuvenate the saga with some fresh blood and new ideas. Robert Pattinson's casting as Bond suggests things are on the right track. The British actor is the first major star to debut in the tux, breaking more than 60 years of tradition and suggesting Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are ready to try new things.
For now, however, we're yet to learn who will surround this A-list Bond. The supporting cast provides yet more opportunity to refresh the series, and while he might not be as crucial to the 007 formula as, say, the Bond girls or M, Felix Leiter presents a particularly exciting opportunity in that regard.
The character, first introduced in the inaugural Bond novel, "Casino Royale" in 1953, has traditionally been a CIA agent and Bond ally. Since the first 007 movie, 1962's "Dr. No," we've seen various iterations of Felix and multiple actors in the role. Some have been older and avuncular, some have been younger American 007 counterparts, and some have been boring bureaucrats. But for the most part, the character of Felix Leiter is yet to be fully explored. As such, the upcoming "Bond 26" presents a chance to do something completely new with Felix, and we think we have the actors for the job.
Aaron Pierre
In 2017, James Bond's greatest ally got his first solo mission in comic books. The "Felix Leiter" comic book mini-series, from writer James Robinson and illustrator Aaron Campbell, gave the titular CIA agent his own story and missions separate from his British counterpart. The story saw him leave the foreign intelligence service and become a private detective, but that's beside the point in this instance. What could be really interesting is if Amazon MGM uses "Bond 26" to introduce a version of the character who could similarly carry his own on-screen spin-off. Aaron Pierre would be perfect for the job.
Pierre is fresh off a great performance in HBO's "Lanterns" and previously delivered a memorable turn in Jeremy Saulnier's gripping 2024 actioner "Rebel Ridge." As such, he's proved he has leading man chops. "Lanterns" also saw him convincingly play an ex-Marine, which just so happens to be part of Felix's background — at least in the books. With DC Studios now reportedly being dismantled by real-life Bond villain David Ellison, Pierre might be looking for a job and Amazon MGM should give him one.
Why not turn Felix into an action hero of his own? Everyone is surely expecting Bond spin-offs now that Amazon owns the IP, and as the comic book series proved, Felix is an ideal candidate. Of course, the character can't overshadow Bond in the upcoming film, but that doesn't mean you can't build him up over time to be a worthy competitor to Robert Pattinson's MI6 sleuth. Whether he remains a staunch Bond ally or there's some competition between the two it would make for a fresh dynamic in keeping with Amazon and Denis Villeneuve's new direction for the franchise.
Jack Lowden
Everybody knows that Jack Lowden almost became the new face of the James Bond movies, before missing out on the lead role to Robert Pattinson. The "Slow Horses" star would have made an excellent 007 and regardless of how exciting it is to have Pattinson in the tux, it's also a shame we won't see what Lowden would have done with the part. But that doesn't mean he can't play another role in Amazon MGM's new Bond-verse, and Felix Leiter seems like an interesting option.
It could, I suppose, be seen as a bit of an insult to hand a Bond hopeful a supporting role. But it shouldn't, given the aforementioned potential for spin-offs and exploring Felix Leiter's character more extensively. Things could get really interesting if Denis Villeneuve and "Bond 26" writer Steven Knight made Felix into more of a rival to Bond. With Lowden and Pattinson's Bond audition history, there's a built-in tension there already. If Lowden were to play an American Bond counterpart who clashes with Pattinson's agent, that would be a hugely compelling on-screen rivalry to watch play out.
Yes, Felix has historically been a Bond ally. But with the franchise entering a new era why not switch things up? Have Lowden play a version of Felix who gives Bond a run for his money. Capitalize on the Pattinson/Lowden audition history and watch the dollars roll in. With "Slow Horses" being as good as it is, it only feels right to bring Lowden into the fold in some capacity and this could be a really interesting way to do so.
Thad Luckinbill
If you haven't seen "Lioness" you might be wondering who this dashing stud of a man is. Well let me tell you. Thad Luckinbill is one of the most charismatic, endlessly watchable actors in Taylor Sheridan's spy thriller series. As CIA senior case officer and all round hardman Kyle McManus, Luckinbill brings a mix of smarmy charm and ruthlessness, deadly efficiency that would make for an exciting compliment to Robert Pattinson's Bond.
Kyle is, in many ways, the opposite of 007. He's loud, brash, and outspoken. But he shares much in common with Bond in that they're both supremely confident and solipsistic. If Luckinbill could bring some of that Kyle energy to Felix Leiter, the character could become either a wonderful foil to Pattinson's more urbane spy, or perhaps even pose a bit of a threat.
When he first appeared in "Casino Royale" back in 1953, Felix Leiter was a former Marine working for NATO's Joint Intelligence Staff who allied with Bond. He and 007's connection was a way to represent the United Kingdom and United States' "special relationship." With Pattinson so easily exuding the public school boy aura of Bond (it's one of the reasons he could be the best Bond yet) and Luckinbill effortlessly encapsulating the more traditionally brash American approach, these two side-by-side could make for a brilliant Trump-era representation of the somewhat strained yet still resilient "special relationship."
John David Washington
"Tenet" was full of confusing moments, to the extent that the entire thing was arguably one big confusing moment. What wasn't in doubt, however, was the fact that Robert Pattinson and John David Washington had chemistry.
Fittingly, Washington played a CIA agent known only as The Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's confounding thriller, alongside Pattinson as his handler, Neil. Together, they were an American and British spy team who brought very different energies to their roles. Neil was quite prepared to blow a freeport sky high, while Washington's Protagonist remained wary, making for a fun dynamic between the pair. Neil always seemed to be one step ahead and ready to do whatever was needed to get the job done, while The Protagonist remained constantly surprised by his cohort's knowledge and boldness.
If Washington is cast as Felix Leiter in "Bond 26," we could see a similar dynamic between the pair, which wouldn't be the worst thing in the world — especially if it were given more space to develop outside of Nolan's narrative machinations. Or, we could see a reversal of the dynamic, whereby Felix is even more of a daredevil rogue than Bond. Either way, the duo have proved their on-screen chemistry and would make a great Bond/Felix pairing.
Jesse Plemons
You can chart Robert Pattinson's transformation from teen heartthrob to versatile character actor mostly via his portrayal of freaky little weirdos. The man just has a knack for playing off-kilter and slightly creepy types. But he's far from the only actor in Hollywood who seems to have that dark, subversive energy simmering below a relatively calm exterior.
Jesse Plemons is arguably just as exciting an actor as Pattinson. He's been consistently delivering compelling performances over the last decade or so and while his particular energy might work well as a villain, it could also be really interesting to see him working with, or at least alongside, Pattinson's James Bond. Both actors are capable of fully inhabiting their characters and simply seeing them bounce off of one another would surely make for some of the most interesting scenes in "Bond 26." Or, Plemons could bring the same "Civil War" energy that previously made his co-star cry to the role and give Bond a real run for his money.
Casting an actor of Plemons' talents in the role also allows the producers to really lean into a Felix spin-off in the future. Plemons has the chops to make a character study of Bond's favorite ally work, and I for one would watch the heck out of a Plemons-led Felix Leiter miniseries. Otherwise, the actor is yet to play a character like Felix, and it would be an interesting change of pace for him.