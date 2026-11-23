Amazon MGM is shaking things up with their upcoming James Bond movie, and why the heck not? The end of Daniel Craig's Bond tenure in "No Time To Die" left the franchise in a sorry state of affairs and it's time to rejuvenate the saga with some fresh blood and new ideas. Robert Pattinson's casting as Bond suggests things are on the right track. The British actor is the first major star to debut in the tux, breaking more than 60 years of tradition and suggesting Amazon and director Denis Villeneuve are ready to try new things.

For now, however, we're yet to learn who will surround this A-list Bond. The supporting cast provides yet more opportunity to refresh the series, and while he might not be as crucial to the 007 formula as, say, the Bond girls or M, Felix Leiter presents a particularly exciting opportunity in that regard.

The character, first introduced in the inaugural Bond novel, "Casino Royale" in 1953, has traditionally been a CIA agent and Bond ally. Since the first 007 movie, 1962's "Dr. No," we've seen various iterations of Felix and multiple actors in the role. Some have been older and avuncular, some have been younger American 007 counterparts, and some have been boring bureaucrats. But for the most part, the character of Felix Leiter is yet to be fully explored. As such, the upcoming "Bond 26" presents a chance to do something completely new with Felix, and we think we have the actors for the job.