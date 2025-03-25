James Bond's Greatest Ally Got His First Solo Mission In Comic Books

As long as there has been James Bond, there has been Felix Leiter. The character was introduced in the very first Bond novel, "Casino Royale," all the way back in 1953, and was initially written as a CIA agent and former U.S. Marine who allies with Bond while working with NATO's Joint Intelligence Staff. Leiter was a way for the author to dramatize the so-called "special relationship" between the UK and US, though 007 himself was always the dominant agent.

When Bond transitioned to the big screen with 1962's "Dr. No," Leiter came with him. Jack Lord played the character in Bond's first big screen outing, but would be replaced by Cec Linder when the character returned in 1964's "Goldfinger." Still, Leiter remained a part of the 007 movie franchise throughout its six-decade run, with seven actors portraying the character across that time. Most recently, Jeffrey Wright took on the role in the Daniel Craig films, beginning with 2006's "Casino Royale" and ending with "No Time to Die."

Now that Amazon has subsumed the Bond franchise we're sure to see much more 007 media in the near future and a Felix Leiter series seems like a likely part of it. But if that does happen it wouldn't be the first time the character had his own solo outing, which actually occurred in the pages of a short-lived comic book mini series.