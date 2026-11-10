DC Studios' Biggest Superhero Movie Priorities After James Gunn's Exit, Explained

The DC Universe on film is once again under new management, as Warner Bros.' new parent company Skydance has replaced DC Studios co-presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran with Marvel Studios' alum Jeremy Latcham. The reasons for Gunn and Safran's exit are still under scrutiny, but it seems inevitable that whatever plans they had for DC are now going to shift.

According to reporting by The Wrap, Skydance CEO David Ellison is pushing Latcham to focus on DC's A-list characters and get a "Justice League" movie out "as soon as possible." The Wrap adds that even "modestly-known" DC heroes like Supergirl won't be getting the greenlight for now. (The poor box office of "Supergirl" didn't help her specific case.)

One hypothesis for Gunn and Safran's departure, which looks more plausible in light of this reporting, is that they weren't focusing enough on those A-list DC characters. Sure, they started with Superman, but DCU Batman and Wonder Woman movies never moved past development prior to their departure. Making "Clayface," a movie about a B-list Batman villain, before introducing Batman himself is one of those decisions that would be ridiculous to imagine, except it actually happened. It's also a meme among DC fans that Gunn's DCU was frontloading Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) yet hadn't even introduced the full DC Trinity yet.

But leopards can't change their spots. Gunn's passion for superheroes has always been reinventing C-list characters. Directing for Marvel Studios, he made the Guardians of the Galaxy into household names, and across those movies, it's clear the character he loved most was the biggest oddball among oddballs, Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper). He first came to DC directing "The Suicide Squad," and he even packed "Superman" with more obscure DC heroes like Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi).