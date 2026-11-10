James Gunn's Justice League? New Details Emerge About His Final DC Universe Movie

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing — again. James Gunn and Peter Safran are out at DC Studios, with Marvel Studios veteran Jeremy Latcham taking their place. It's pretty shocking news, considering Gunn and Safran have only been on the job four years. Moreover, it was only a few weeks ago that they indicated David Ellison was in favor of keeping them on following the butchering of Warner Bros. and Paramount to form his new mega-studio Skydance.

For the moment, it's unclear whether the DCU as it currently exists (itself merely the latest overhaul of DC's shared movie and television universe in the last decade or so) will be rebooted once again, much less what will happen with the DCU projects being actively developed. We know Gunn's "Man of Tomorrow" is set to come out next year (although it's not as though WB is known for being above shelving finished films!), yet projects like the recently announced "Poison Ivy" TV show are a whole other matter.

Now, blogger Jeff Sneider has reported that Gunn was writing a third "Superman" movie before his exit from DC Studios. However, the film has (per Sneider) "since morphed into a 'Justice League' movie (possibly a two-parter) that could introduce Batman, whom Gunn had originally hoped to introduce in 'The Brave and the Bold.'"

Gunn released a statement shortly after the news of his exit from DC Studios came out, explaining that he is ready to be a "pure" filmmaker again and no longer have to deal with the politics of being an executive. Regardless of whether that's entirely true or not, the fact that Gunn has been closely involved with every DC Studios project released or greenlit so far indicates that he has indeed been keeping rather busy running the DCU.