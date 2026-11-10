James Gunn And Peter Safran's DC Studios Exit Explained: Everything We Know

If you thought you had a rough start to the work week, that's nothing compared to the curveball that the freshly-merged Skydance corporation just threw at the two former co-heads of DC Studios. The news that both James Gunn and Peter Safran will be replaced by ex-Marvel suit Jeremy Latcham to oversee the superhero franchise came as a shock to the industry, not least of all because of the many, many unanswered questions this shakeup inevitably raised. Was this a result of creative tensions between the filmmaker side and Skydance CEO David Ellison's incoming executives? Could this have an impact on Gunn's currently-in-development "Superman" sequel titled "Man of Tomorrow"? Will Latcham pick up where his predecessors left off, or are we in for yet another reboot starting from scratch?

There's now at least some light being shed on this incredibly murky situation, at least. Late last night, The Hollywood Reporter published an inside look at exactly how this leadership change went down and — most intriguingly — why. According to the report, Gunn was full speed ahead on his plans for the DC Universe. He'd just completed filming on "Man of Tomorrow," the relatively successful release of "Clayface" made him and Safran bullish on developing similarly-budgeted horror flicks, and Gunn was even drafting a script for a third "Superman" film. All that changed on November 6, 2026, reportedly, when Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz personally visited Gunn and Safran on the Warner Bros. lot and informed them of their choice to go in a different direction ... despite recently assuring them that they would remain in charge following Skydance's takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.

As it turns out, there were multiple factors behind this 180-degree pivot that led to such a dramatic breaking point.