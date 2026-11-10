The Rings Of Power Season 3 Review: Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings Series Still Falls Short

If there's one theme the latest installment of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" highlights above the rest, it's this: Time comes for us all. Whether it's the glacial pace experienced by immortal Elves or the nonstop blur the rest of Middle-earth's mere mortals have been doomed (or gifted?) to receive, this army's inevitable march is one that nobody — not even a Dark Lord — can hope to defeat.

Four years after the Prime Video series first made waves among a passionate, if divisive fanbase, it's clear co-showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have felt this pressure as keenly as anyone. An up-and-down debut season with glimpses of potential eventually found itself surpassed by a sophomore effort that went darker, bolder, and better than before. But, to date, fans have been left waiting for the moment when this J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation truly comes into its own.

Time, unfortunately, is a commodity that "The Rings of Power" doesn't have on its side this year. There's Amazon's head-scratching release strategy that (mostly) becomes clear in retrospect, with eight episodes of streaming television squeezed into three total weeks. More troublingly, the actual story does itself very few favors. There are simply too many far-flung locations to check in on, too many main characters and uninteresting supporting players to service, too much nerdy lore for casuals to digest (if any are even left) ... and, despite some of the most sluggish pacing in streaming, there's hardly enough space to let them breathe. It's an issue that rears its ugly, Balrog-shaped head again and again.

In short, Season 3 is an encapsulation of "The Rings of Power" as a whole: some incredibly high highs, several frustrating lows, and the creeping feeling that time is finally starting to run out.