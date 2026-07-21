The Rings Of Power Season 3 Will Finally Show The Lord Of The Rings' Most Important Moment

Certain plans may be measured in centuries, to quote another epic fantasy work in "Dune: Part Three," but Sauron is working on a much tighter schedule in "The Rings of Power." The Prime Video series has spent two full seasons slowly teasing out the arrival of the Dark Lord (played by Charlie Vickers in multiple disguises), the villain responsible for much of what plagues Middle-earth by the events of "The Lord of the Rings." Granted, this is a total breeze compared to the hundreds of years of stops and starts chronicled by author J.R.R. Tolkien in his various books and especially the appendices found at the end of "The Return of the King." But adaptations must inevitably make some changes, and "The Rings of Power" is about to make its biggest one pay off.

That's right, the long wait is over: We're finally about to see the forging of the One Ring. As a result of some significant timeline shifts, this game-changing event has been left on the backburner amid all the other plot points that the streaming series needs to hit along the way. But, with Sauron (or the Elf formerly known as Annatar, or the man formerly known as Halbrand) now fully exposed for who he truly is, there's no further point in deception from the shadows, and the real fun can begin.

That's the main takeaway from an exclusive reveal by Empire. With Season 3 debuting later this year, "The Rings of Power" is preparing fans for an origin story that we've only glimpsed and heard secondhand in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" movies. According to co-showrunner Patrick McKay: