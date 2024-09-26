The Rings Of Power's Big Battle Nearly Featured An Even More Extreme Death Scene [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for season 2, episode 7 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

When it comes to the greatest battle episodes in TV history, "The Rings of Power" season 2 has just entered the conversation in a major way. The latest episode of the series showcased the Siege of Eregion in truly epic fashion, rivaling, if not topping, any of the battles in "Game of Thrones." In fact, if you ask Barrie and Sarah Gower, who worked as prosthetics designers and oversaw that department on both "Game of Thrones" and "Rings of Power" season 2, they say this episode was bigger than anything they've ever done:

"Nothing could have prepared us for the scale of 'Rings of Power.' Everything we've worked on sort of pales in [comparison]," Barrie told me. "On 'Game of Thrones' for each season, the battles got bigger and bigger and bigger," Sarah explained. "And then come to this season of 'Rings of Power,' this is probably the biggest thing that we've ever done, and now it puts those other battles — [they do] not compare to what we had to do."

My full interview with Barrie and Sarah will be published on an episode of the /Film Daily podcast next week ahead of the season 2 finale, and it will also contain an interview with Vic Armstrong, the legendary stunt man who serves as a second unit director on "Rings of Power." During my recent chat with Armstrong, he revealed that one of the death scenes in the battle was almost much more graphic and extreme than it ended up being.