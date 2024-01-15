How A Fallen Horse Put An Indiana Jones Stuntman In The Hospital

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" starts with Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones venturing into a booby-trapped tomb, defying death at every turn and escaping with the golden idol (which, it turns out was really just a cheap souvenir). Throughout the 1981 adventure epic, Indy finds himself in similarly precarious situations, managing to narrowly escape with his life in each instance. Frankly, filming "Raiders" itself sounds about as perilous.

There's a reason director Steven Spielberg was amazed Ford and his stunt team survived the shoot. He and his crew took several risks when it came to filming the action that could have easily resulted in tragedy, like making Ford run in front of a real 300-pound boulder for his dramatic tomb escape. The star even got his right leg trapped under a plane during the flying-wing fight scene. But Spielberg did have his limits. Ford was prohibited from doing the stunts that were more likely to lead to actual death. Those were reserved for the stunt team, who literally risked their lives to pull off such memorable scenes as the horse and truck chase through the desert.

One of the lucky performers given the task of pulling off literal death-defying feats was Ford's stunt double Vic Armstrong, who thanks to his prolific stunt work across multiple decades in the industry, is nothing short of a Hollywood legend. Armstrong returned to the Indy franchise for 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." He's also known for his work on the James Bond franchise, the first three "Superman" movies, and numerous other high-profile projects. But Armstrong's impressive career almost ended early after a particularly nasty accident involving a horse.