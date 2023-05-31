Harrison Ford Cursed Out The Stunt Crew On Indiana Jones: Dial Of Destiny

When Steven Spielberg was shooting "Raiders of the Lost Ark," he was amazed Harrison Ford's stunt team survived. The first Indiana Jones movie remains a charming action adventure classic, but it took some dedicated stunt performers to pull off the hardcore action set pieces throughout, including star Harrison Ford. The leading man basically did all the stunts that didn't involve risking actual death, which meant he was thrust into the action when the worst that could happen was, y'know, a life-changing injury, horrible maiming, or perhaps the loss of a limb.

Case in point: The famous giant boulder chase scene, which involved Ford running in front of a 12-foot, 300-pound boulder made of fiberglass, wood, and plaster. Shooting this sequence required Ford to race the makeshift rock ten times, prompting Spielberg to remark years later, "He was lucky — and I was an idiot for letting him try it."

Now that the veteran star is 80 and about to embark on what will surely be his final adventure as Dr. Jones in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," you might think he's less amenable to doing his own stunts. But you'd be very wrong. In his role as Jacob Dutton in the "Yellowstone" spin-off "1923," Ford impressed director Ben Richardson by braving the often-harsh Montana weather on horseback without ever asking for a double. So, if there's one physical activity the man still knows how to do well as an octogenarian, it's riding a horse. Which might explain why he got a bit upset with the stunt crew while filming "Dial of Destiny."