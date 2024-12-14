5 Things Our Lord Of The Rings Expert Thinks Will Happen In Rings Of Power Season 3

Well, folks, season 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is officially on the way. Or, well, mostly officially? Technically, as of this writing, the airwaves have remained silent regarding a formal renewal of Prime Video's hit Second Age Middle-earth series for a third season (there are five seasons planned in all). However, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay definitively declared that they are working on season 3. Payne specifically said, "We're prepping now, very, very intensely." McKay added, "That's all we can say!" So, yeah, despite the lack of an official confirmation from Amazon, more "Rings of Power" is on its way.

This isn't a surprise. "Rings of Power" season 2 saw a sizable jump in ratings, ensuring that the appetite for the show's sprawling and growing story isn't abating. Payne and McKay also signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios earlier in 2024, part of which was to clear the way for them breaking ground on season 3.

Okay, so the next season of the show is officially in the works, but what does that mean for the "Rings of Power" story? This series spans the gamut (even more than most big-scale Middle-earth adaptations), and there are so many directions things could go next. There are some storylines that aren't in the source material at this point, like the dwarves in Khazad-dûm or the hobbit ancestors wandering homeless across eastern regions of the continent, which makes predictions challenging. However, events are clearly in motion in more recognizable areas of Second Age Middle-earth, too, and it's possible to make some educated guesses on what could come next.

Here's what I'm predicting is in the pipeline for season 3, based on Tolkien's writings, the pacing of the show, and the various storyline irons that Payne and McKay have in the fire right now.