The Rings Of Power Just Teased One Of Middle-Earth's Most Important Locations

Okay, so it looks like they're on the spot where Elrond will eventually build Rivendell. Who cares? The elven fortress isn't there right now, and Sauron's forces are running wild over Middle-earth. Here's the thing, though. From this point on, in the books at least, Rivendell starts to play a critical role over and over again in Middle-earth history.

Right away, it functions as a military stronghold. Tolkien says that in the wake of Sauron's victory in Eregion, it is a spot where survivors gather to resist Sauron. The Dark Lord also wants to attack Gil-galad in Lindon, but he can't because Elrond threatens him from behind. Eventually, when the elves and men form the Last Alliance, that gigantic army will gather in Rivendell for three years before it attacks Mordor. (That's the world-altering war from the opening scene of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.)

In the Third Age that follows, Rivendell remains a key strategic position for the Free Peoples of Middle-earth. "The Silmarillion" says that in that age, it is the "chief dwelling of the High Elves." The book adds that "In all the days of the Third Age [...] Master Elrond abode in Imladris, and he gathered there many Elves, and other folk of wisdom and power from among all the kindreds of Middle-earth, and he preserved through many lives of Men the memory of all that had been fair." When it says that Rivendell preserves memory, we're not just talking about bedtime stories. Rivendell is the place where the shards of Elendil's sword, Narsil, are kept, and the memory of that kingly lineage is preserved until Aragorn is born thousands of years later to fulfill his family's destiny.

"The Silmarillion" adds that Rivendell also plays a pivotal role as "a refuge for the weary and the oppressed, and a treasure of good counsel and wise lore." Elrond will eventually wield his own Elven Ring, too, and the book specifically states that this helps maintain Rivendell "unstained by the griefs of time." No matter what way you slice it, Rivendell is a big deal in the books — and we likely just saw its genesis teased in the "Rings of Power" season 2 finale. Here's hoping we get a lot more where that came from when season 3 comes out.

