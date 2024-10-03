The Rings Of Power Just Teased One Of Middle-Earth's Most Important Locations
Read, friend. Then enter: This article contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!"
"The Rings of Power" has officially wrapped up its second season courtesy of a season finale loaded with major events and reveals for countless characters. We know who the Stranger is now. Celebrimbor has met his grisly doom. Adar is no more. The same can be said for King Durin. Finally, Sauron is officially ascendant and in possession of Rings of Power (though not the One Ring yet).
In the midst of all of the hullabaloo, it was easy to miss another major reveal, one that will have profound consequences on the history of Middle-earth. This one was connected to a place rather than a person, much like the unleashing of Mount Doom in season 1. When Mordor is minted, though, the hell-on-earth event is abundantly obvious. It even comes with an awkward title shift from "Southlands" to "Mordor." The season 2 location reveal is more subtle, and it remains unconfirmed.
What am I talking about? The last scene in the entire season shows Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) waking up in a pleasant valley. Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is immediately present (don't worry, I don't think he's going to kiss her again), and when Galadriel asks, "What is this place?" Elrond responds that it is a sanctuary protected by the Elven Rings. What is that sanctuary? I'm willing to bet dollars to donuts that the scene takes place in the nascent Rivendell. Here's why.
How is Rivendell founded in the books?
Let's start with a quick trip back to the source material. In "The Silmarillion," J.R.R. Tolkien translates Rivendell (and its Elvish name Imladris) as "Deep Dale of the Cleft." This matches the in-season scene, where the elves are shown in the middle of a rich, green valley with steep mountains on either side.
More importantly, the timing of this scene points strongly to the founding of Rivendell. The book "Unfinished Tales" gives us the most detailed description of the siege of Eregion and its aftermath. In the source material, there is no Adar, and an openly hostile Sauron besieges the city with his armies in an attempt to capture the already forged Rings of Power. When Elrond arrives with an army (sent by Gil-galad — the king isn't physically present), Sauron's forces overwhelm him, and he has to make a hasty retreat. The elven herald gathers what survivors he can as he goes along, and helped by a timely surprise attack by the nearby dwarves of Khazad-dûm, he escapes the clutches of Sauron's forces. The text says at this point, "Elrond was able to extricate himself, but he was forced away northwards, and it was at that time [...] that he established a refuge and stronghold at Imladris (Rivendell)."
In the show, episode 7 ended with Elrond's crushing defeat before the walls of Eregion, with episode 8 giving us the last-minute dwarven intervention. This queued up the elf general's retreat, and then, hey presto! They're in a magical valley filled with warm sunlight, bright greenery, and bubbling brooks. Even if they don't say the name explicitly (as was the case with the Stranger's Gandalf reveal — thank goodness that mystery is over!), this has to be the one and only Rivendell in its natural state.
The role of Rivendell in Middle-earth history
Okay, so it looks like they're on the spot where Elrond will eventually build Rivendell. Who cares? The elven fortress isn't there right now, and Sauron's forces are running wild over Middle-earth. Here's the thing, though. From this point on, in the books at least, Rivendell starts to play a critical role over and over again in Middle-earth history.
Right away, it functions as a military stronghold. Tolkien says that in the wake of Sauron's victory in Eregion, it is a spot where survivors gather to resist Sauron. The Dark Lord also wants to attack Gil-galad in Lindon, but he can't because Elrond threatens him from behind. Eventually, when the elves and men form the Last Alliance, that gigantic army will gather in Rivendell for three years before it attacks Mordor. (That's the world-altering war from the opening scene of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.)
In the Third Age that follows, Rivendell remains a key strategic position for the Free Peoples of Middle-earth. "The Silmarillion" says that in that age, it is the "chief dwelling of the High Elves." The book adds that "In all the days of the Third Age [...] Master Elrond abode in Imladris, and he gathered there many Elves, and other folk of wisdom and power from among all the kindreds of Middle-earth, and he preserved through many lives of Men the memory of all that had been fair." When it says that Rivendell preserves memory, we're not just talking about bedtime stories. Rivendell is the place where the shards of Elendil's sword, Narsil, are kept, and the memory of that kingly lineage is preserved until Aragorn is born thousands of years later to fulfill his family's destiny.
"The Silmarillion" adds that Rivendell also plays a pivotal role as "a refuge for the weary and the oppressed, and a treasure of good counsel and wise lore." Elrond will eventually wield his own Elven Ring, too, and the book specifically states that this helps maintain Rivendell "unstained by the griefs of time." No matter what way you slice it, Rivendell is a big deal in the books — and we likely just saw its genesis teased in the "Rings of Power" season 2 finale. Here's hoping we get a lot more where that came from when season 3 comes out.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.