Was That Controversial Rings Of Power Season 2 Kiss Romantic? Here's The Truth

The first thing I'll say here is that Aramayo is a bonafide Tolkien fan. You could even classify him as a Tolkien nerd. When I interviewed Robert a couple of years ago, he kept up with my deep-cut Middle-earth questions at every step. I was genuinely impressed. This guy knows his stuff.

When Nerdist asked about the kiss and Elrond's motivations, Aramayo said, "It's the last thing I'd expect, and I think if you were in that room, I think it's the last thing you'd expect as well. And it's a pretty dangerous room. So, whilst it's a sort of bizarre tactic, I think it's certainly shocking and achieves his goal of slipping off the way to get free."

When asked if the act was free of all romantic overtones, he emphatically said, "Oh, a hundred percent. Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah," adding that in the fantastic elven world, a kiss may not be taken quite as strongly as how we humans view them in the real one. While my own research can't find a spot where Tolkien specifically addresses this sort of thing in his writing, it would fall in line with the Oxford Professor's love of old stories and cultural behaviors (where lip-to-lip kisses often weren't romantic).

All that said, I do think it's interesting to point out that Aramayo also said, "I was honestly against it for quite a while. But I think it's good when you get those moments because then you talk about it and you sort of flesh out the world a little bit, when you have those conversations." I love to hear this, because it sounds an awful lot like he was processing what so many Tolkien fans are struggling with now. In the same vein as the withheld cavalry charge, I'll always wonder why the kiss was tossed into such a busy episode in the first place. Why even go there? But Aramayo's words do offer a way to make some sense of the awkward (for modern Western audiences, at least) moment and to set Elrond and Galadriel up to continue being friends (without benefits) moving forward — which is good news because, well, the two end up related anyway, just not in the way you might think.