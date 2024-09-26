Rings Of Power Delivers A Giant Battle Episode You Can Actually Follow

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, and one spoiler warning for those who haven't watched episode 7 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

It doesn't matter how different they are; the one thing every Tolkien adaptation — whether they're video games, the Peter Jackson movies, or even the animated movies — has in common is that they've made action a big part of the narrative. Jackson, in particular, turned a rather short battle that readers don't even get to experience in the original "Hobbit" book into an almost two and a half hour epic.

The first season of "Rings of Power," the delightfully nerdy TV show that brings the Second Age of Middle-earth to the screen, already had a massive battle worthy of the big screen. Now, the even better second season has done it again, delivering a lengthy and truly spectacular showdown that's set over several episodes. It also offers something that few TV shows (and even movies) do nowadays — action you can actually follow.

To recap, season 2 of "Rings of Power" focuses on the tragedy of Celebrimbor (aka the Oppenheimer of Middle-earth), a master smith whose pride and desire to surpass his grandfather Fëanor's greatest creation (the Silmarils) led to Sauron creating the Rings of Power with him and wreaking chaos and destruction on Middle-earth for thousands of years to come. Now, Sauron the Deceiver's great machinations are bearing fruit, with Celebrimbor not only coerced into making rings for Men, but Sauron also tricking Adar and his Uruks into leading hordes of orcs to lay siege to Eregion in the biggest battle of the show thus far — not to mention, the best Middle-earth action scene since the Battle of the Pelennor Fields in Jackson's "Return of the King."