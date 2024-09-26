Rings Of Power Reveals Why The Rings Of Men Turned Them Evil

You shall not pass ... unless you've watched the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," that is. This article contains major spoilers.

The Second Age of Middle-earth is one that is left purposely vague by Tolkien. As horrific as the Third Age was, it paled in comparison to the string of catastrophes that characterized the Second Age, a dark time of which few records survive. The lack of extensive accounts written by J.R.R. Tolkien means that the showrunners of Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" have a lot of freedom when it comes to filling in the blanks in the story they're telling.

The majority of the changes have been for the better, being faithful to the whimsical parts of the source material by finally bringing Tom Bombadil to the screen, and also allowing audiences to see things that Tolkien implied but didn't include in the books, like possible alliances with orcs.

When it comes to the titular rings, "Rings of Power" is playing fast and loose with what audiences may think they know about the creation of Sauron's greatest weapons, while arriving at the same end point anyway. Just take the latest episode and the big reveal about the Nine Rings (for mortal men doomed to die) and how it explains why exactly their bearers turned into the Nazgûl. It turns out that, while elf smith Celebrimbor thought he was forging those rings the same way he did the Seven and the Three, he wasn't actually using mithril like he thought. Instead, Sauron the Deceiver, disguised as Annatar the Charismatic Handsome Devil (or the Lord of Gifts, if you will), reveals that Celebrimbor was actually using a bit of the Dark Lord's own blood in the creation of the rings.

This helps explain why the Nine rings for Men have a much stronger connection to Sauron than the other rings, and why its bearers become wraiths: Their power is directly and unequivocally connected to Sauron's. They can't resist his power and never had any hope to, as the rings force them to be in thrall to the Dark Lord.