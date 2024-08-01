The Rings Of Power Season 2 Finally Fixes A Huge Complaint From Lord Of The Rings Fans

Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" was, by and large, an overwhelming success for fantasy nerds everywhere. Some of the wildest aspects of J.R.R. Tolkien's lore were lifted directly out of the books (specifically, adapted from the appendices at the end of "The Return of the King") and brought to life on the small screen for the first time ever. The Trees of Valinor, fiery Balrogs, and even hints of the great foe Morgoth (essentially the Dark Lord Sauron's much meaner and more threatening boss) were all on display for fans to enjoy ... but, as with any significant adaptation of any beloved franchise, some of the more hardcore purists found themselves chafing at certain changes made to the established story. One such complaint sort of resembled a certain "Jurassic Park" quote, of all things: Eventually, you do plan to show some rings of power on this "The Rings of Power" series, right?

To be fair, the Prime Video series did get around to that towards the end of the season, depicting the crafting of the three elven rings of power through the combined help of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the great craftsman Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), and a key assist by Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) who was, of course, Sauron in disguise — but even this was presented slightly out of order compared to the events as laid down by Tolkien. Traditionally speaking, Sauron deceived the elves while under the alias of "The Lord of Gifts" Annatar (as seen in the recent season 2 trailer), helped teach them how to craft all the lesser rings, and then worked his way up to convincing Celebrimbor to make three for the elves.

A newly-released featurette, however, seems to promise exactly what fans have been waiting for.