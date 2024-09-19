The Most Shocking Rings Of Power Season 2 Plot Twist Isn't From The LOTR Books

You shall not pass ... unless you've watched the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," that is. This article contains major spoilers.

We're now two seasons into "The Rings of Power," and I'm going to report some breaking news here: Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay haven't been shy about adding to and changing things up from J.R.R. Tolkien's original material. Shocker, I know! To be fair, much of this was an unavoidable aspect of translating literally eons of Middle-earth history recorded in the text into a traditional television show. (As much as I'm a stickler for fidelity to the source material, there was no way to stay 100% faithful to established canon, where it took centuries for the eponymous rings of power to actually be forged.) The rest came as a result of creative choices meant to make this more entertaining and digestible than it otherwise would've been. Ask yourselves, dear readers: Would the average viewer rather struggle to keep track of two dozen minor characters all filling vaguely interchangeable roles, or simply follow "non-canonical" creations like Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) or Adar (Sam Hazeldine), all of whom serve very obvious narrative functions and can help streamline this very complicated timeline of events? Adaptations — they're harder than you think!

Season 2 of "The Rings of Power" improves on what came before, however, as exemplified by one of its most surprising storylines. Throughout the marketing for this next batch of episodes, fans have been anticipating a possible alliance between Morfydd Clark's Galadriel and the fallen elf Adar. The appeal is obvious, since there's certainly something compelling about the idea of two sworn enemies taking the "Enemy of my enemy is my friend" route in an effort to destroy Sauron (Charlie Vickers) once and for all. If only that's what actually went down. Instead, episode 6 threw everyone a last-minute curveball and dealt our good guys a serious setback. Even though this never happened in any of Tolkien's writings, it's worth breaking down how this plot twist may impact the rest of the season.