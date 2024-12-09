Could Rings Of Power's Theo Be The Lord Of The Rings' King Of The Dead? Here Are The Signs

This post contains spoilers for the first two seasons of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

It's no secret that "The Rings of Power" is juggling a lot of characters. Some of these have had hidden identities that have been (thankfully) cleared up. We know that Halbrand and then the envoy Annatar were both Sauron in disguise. Love it or hate it, the Stranger is officially Gandalf. But even if the air has cleared on some major characters, there are likely still some surprises ahead. One of those is the real identity of the human Southlander, Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin).

Through two seasons, Theo has appeared to be no more than a made-up character for the show, but there are hints that he could end up filling the role of an important canonical character. One option is for him to become a Ringwraith. However, the more I've looked at things, the more I think that is too obvious an option — and one that doesn't jive with where the character has come by the end of season 2. I think the more likely option is for Theo to become the King of the Dead.

Who is the King of the Dead? I'm glad you asked. Remember the green ghoulish group from Peter Jackson's "The Return of the King" movie? Their leader is the King of the Dead.

The King of the Dead and his army are a fascinating little corner of Tolkien's world. On the one hand, they're a terrifying force that afflicts anyone and everyone who comes near them. On the other hand, they play a key role in defeating Sauron's attack on Minas Tirith in "The Lord of the Rings."

I've thought Theo could be the King of the Dead since season 1, and season 2 has only reinforced that theory. That said, like a lot of things with this show, there are plenty of adaptive and creative decisions that can make a direct parallel between "The Rings of Power" and the source material difficult. It's possible to see where the showrunners could be setting Theo up for a run as the eventual King of the Dead, but we need to connect the dots. Here's why the theory makes sense.