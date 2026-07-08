Dune: Part Three Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Battles Zendaya And The Rest Of The Universe
Are we on the cusp of a generational trilogy? "Star Wars" and "The Lord of the Rings" have had a chokehold on sci-fi and fantasy fans for decades, but it might finally be time for both epics to move over and make some room for a decidedly less black-and-white take on the hero's journey. That all depends on how things shake out with "Dune: Part Three," the latest blockbuster from Denis Villeneuve following the continued arc of one Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). This seemingly "unadaptable" story is now set to conclude with its darkest and most ambitious chapter yet, taking its cues from author Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah." And based on the stunning "Dune: Part Three" teaser released earlier this year, we can't wait to see how Villeneuve & Co. land this plane.
While it'll be some time before we can take a bird's-eye view of Villeneuve's "Dune" trilogy, the worm signs here on the ground remain promising. After his disturbing rise to power in 2024's "Dune: Part Two," Paul is now entrenched as Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe and, uh, things aren't going too smoothly. There are wars to be fought, rebellions to be put down, and cult-like followers to placate. And, all the while, old friends like Chani (Zendaya) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Empress Irulan (Florence Pugh) can only stand by and watch this cautionary tale unfold in front of them. Like spice, violence must flow in the world of "Dune," and it doesn't look to be letting up anytime soon.
So ,what better time to drop a brand-new trailer on us? Hype levels for "Dune: Part Three" are at an all-time high, and Warner Bros. is officially kicking the marketing machine into full gear. Check out the footage above!
The Dune: Part Three trailer teases the beginning of the end for Paul Atreides
We have the knowledge that power corrupts, yes, but what about absolute power? Okay, so that's not going particularly well for Paul Atreides, either, but you can't blame a Messianic figure for trying. Our next extended look at "Dune: Part Three" is finally upon us and, as expected, it's full of doom and gloom for our supposed Lisan al-Gaib. Right from the start, our favorite power couple is having it out over that pesky issue leftover from the end of "Dune: Part Two." Remember when Chani walked away from her lover with that withering look on her face, disgusted and betrayed by his turn to the dark side? That issue isn't going away anytime soon, as the footage makes immediately clear. "Trouble in paradise" doesn't even begin to cover it, folks.
Conventional wisdom dictates that the second chapter of a trilogy is usually the darkest, but "Dune: Part Three" might have a thing or two to say about that. The marketing is certainly leaning into the galaxy-spanning tragedy of it all, laying Paul's various war crimes bare and even going so far to suggest that he's "beyond redemption." It's an inevitable turn for a story that was never a straightforward rags-to-riches tale in the first place, but one that should be fascinating to watch as we reach the end.
Acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is back in the director's chair for what's being billed as the epic conclusion to this saga, joined by returning cast members Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and plenty more. Catch "Dune: Part Three" in theaters December 18, 2026.