Dune: Part Three Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Battles Zendaya And The Rest Of The Universe

Are we on the cusp of a generational trilogy? "Star Wars" and "The Lord of the Rings" have had a chokehold on sci-fi and fantasy fans for decades, but it might finally be time for both epics to move over and make some room for a decidedly less black-and-white take on the hero's journey. That all depends on how things shake out with "Dune: Part Three," the latest blockbuster from Denis Villeneuve following the continued arc of one Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). This seemingly "unadaptable" story is now set to conclude with its darkest and most ambitious chapter yet, taking its cues from author Frank Herbert's "Dune Messiah." And based on the stunning "Dune: Part Three" teaser released earlier this year, we can't wait to see how Villeneuve & Co. land this plane.

While it'll be some time before we can take a bird's-eye view of Villeneuve's "Dune" trilogy, the worm signs here on the ground remain promising. After his disturbing rise to power in 2024's "Dune: Part Two," Paul is now entrenched as Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe and, uh, things aren't going too smoothly. There are wars to be fought, rebellions to be put down, and cult-like followers to placate. And, all the while, old friends like Chani (Zendaya) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Empress Irulan (Florence Pugh) can only stand by and watch this cautionary tale unfold in front of them. Like spice, violence must flow in the world of "Dune," and it doesn't look to be letting up anytime soon.

So ,what better time to drop a brand-new trailer on us? Hype levels for "Dune: Part Three" are at an all-time high, and Warner Bros. is officially kicking the marketing machine into full gear. Check out the footage above!