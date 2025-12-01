Prime Video's sweeping fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" offers its own telling of J.R.R. Tolkien's stories set in the world of Middle-earth. Starting millennia before the events of "The Hobbit," "The Rings of Power" changes Tolkien's "LOTR" timeline in one key way by significantly compressing it. The history of Middle-earth is divided into three eras known as Ages, with "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" taking place in the Third Age. The majority of "The Rings of Power" takes place in the Second Age, albeit admittedly not always as explicitly chronicled in various published works by Tolkien describing the era.

For those curious about how these moments compare to Tolkien's works, we've laid out the major events depicted in the Prime Video series with their literary years of their occurrence. For those who haven't fully caught up with the show and don't want to learn potential details about what could occur in future seasons of "The Rings of Power," be aware there are spoilers from Tolkien's text ahead. Here is the "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" timeline explained in comparison to its literary source material.