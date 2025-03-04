Everything We Already Know About The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is returning for a third season. When will it be back? As of this writing, we don't know yet. (Sorry, folks. Had to rip that Band-Aid off quickly.) However, there are a lot of things we do already know about the next installment in Prime Video's planned five-season romp through Second Age Middle-earth. As a quick recap, let's remember where season 2 left off (broad strokes version).

Season 2 ended with turmoil breaking out on the island nation of Númenor as Ar-Pharazôn moved from a political coup toward an outright forced takeover. On the mainland, Sauron destroyed the Elven city of Eregion, killed Celebrimbor and Adar, captured the newly minted Nine Rings, and assumed command of his new Orc legions. The Elves gathered in what is likely the future location of Rivendell and planned their comeback, while the Dwarves reeled after losing their king to an angry balrog. Meanwhile, in the far eastern region of Rhûn, the Stoors left their ruined ancestral homes to head toward their Harfoot relations, and the Stranger discovered that he is in fact the Grand-elf Gandalf.

As the curtain came down on season 2, the show's story had finally reached a boiling point — one that will likely boil over further if the early indications of season 3 have anything to say about it. From showrunner updates to filming locations, story elements to source material, and a key update on the final forging of the One Ring to Rule them all, here's everything we know so far about "The Rings of Power" season 3.