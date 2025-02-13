The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Confirmed With Major Time Jump

The long, unexpected journey of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is set to receive another chapter. The streaming series first debuted in 2022 to somewhat divisive reactions. However, for my money, "The Rings of Power" Season 2 used a darker, bolder, and more complex story to show us what the series was truly capable of. The show's strong viewership numbers and consistent quality has finally led to what was all but inevitable: an official renewal for Season 3. And it comes with a fascinating wrinkle, too.

The Hollywood Reporter dropped the news, with Prime Video confirming that "The Rings of Power" Season 3 will begin filming in just a few months in the UK. But that's not even the biggest development for fans of author J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy adventures set in Middle-earth. The report also reveals that, after the first two seasons basically compressed centuries of source material into an incredibly short amount of time, Season 3 is set to begin after a significant time jump. And if that wasn't exciting enough, it appears this will finally be the season where things begin to lead up to the events of "The Lord of the Rings" most overtly. The official synopsis for the upcoming production confirms as much, stating:

"Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last."

Let's dig into all these details below!