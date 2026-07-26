The Rings Of Power Season 3 Is Giving Us Lord Of The Rings' Very Own Odysseus

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is ramping up the excitement for Season 3. We already got a look at Sauron during his pivotal crafting of the One Ring moment, and now Empire has another treat for fans in the form of a highly anticipated character reveal.

So far, "The Rings of Power" has done a great job of incorporating the big players of the Second Age of Middle-earth in a way that doesn't feel like just ticking boxes. Even when the show finally introduced Gandalf, it happened after two seasons' worth of building up his relationship to hobbits and his love of Middle-earth in a way that made his actual reveal mean something more than just a Marvel-like cameo. But now that Season 3 is entering the heat of the war between the Elves and Sauron, "The Rings of Power" is finally going to give us the "Lord of the Rings" equivalent of Odysseus: Galadiel's husband, Celeborn.

Jamie Campbell Bower's casting has been shrouded in secrecy, but Empire confirms he is playing none other than Celeborn, once and future Lord of Lothlórien, Prince of Doriath, and husband of Galadriel. You might remember him from Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings," where he asks, "Tell me, where is Gandalf? For I much desire to speak with him."

Celeborn hasn't appeared in "The Rings of Power" yet, despite Galadriel mentioning she is married way back in Season 1. At this point, the two have been apart for centuries — much, much longer than Matt Damon's Odysseus was apart from his wife. That means that when Celeborn finally shows up, he will have a lot of explaining to do.