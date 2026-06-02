5 Best Lord Of The Rings Stories Peter Jackson Could Tell With The Silmarillion

There is a lot of buzz in the "Lord of the Rings" fan community in 2026. Season 3 of Amazon Studios' tentpole Middle-earth series "The Rings of Power" arrives on November 11th, and Season 4 should start filming early in 2027. Andy Serkis' "The Hunt for Gollum" has a confirmed release date for the end of that year, as well, and now we know it will be followed by a Stephen Colbert's "Lord of the Rings" movie. But wait, there's more!

Talking to Deadline (via fan site thefanoftherings), Peter Jackson shared that he and Warner Bros. are in talks to license parts of other J.R.R. Tolkien's writings — namely, "The Silmarillion" and "Unfinished Tales." Jackson points out that there's "a lot more Tolkien writing, which would actually make great movies" before straight up spilling the beans:

A combination of Warner's and us have been talking to some of the younger Tolkien members who are now part of the board about the possibility of actually licensing some of the rights to the other books. It would be nice to get away from the appendices and get something a bit more meaty.

What are those "meaty" stories? I'm glad you asked. The truth is, projects like "The Hunt for Gollum" and "The Rings of Power" have limited writing they can adapt before they run into rights issues. Most of the time, they're working from text in the already licensed "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" books — including some fragmented Middle-earth history at the end of "The Return of the King." If Jackson gets the rights to adapt the other two books, we could get some more cohesive, truly awe-inspiring Middle-earth stories. Here are five of the best of them.