What Story Could Stephen Colbert's Lord Of The Rings Movie Cover?

The first three chapters that Stephen Colbert is adapting from the "Fellowship of the Ring" novel are "Three is Company," "A Shortcut to Mushrooms," and "A Conspiracy Unmasked." Some of this material was previously covered in Peter Jackson's film adaptation, of course, like the Hobbits stealing veggies from Farmer Cotton's crops and nearly getting caught by Black Riders.

As the quartet of Hobbits prepare to leave the Shire, though, Jackson's movie jumps from them crossing the Brandywine Bridge on the Bucklebury Ferry to them suddenly in Bree. The original book, on the other hand, has them going from the Ferry to Frodo's new house, called Crickhollow, which he bought after selling Bag End. There, they meet a fellow Hobbit named Fredegar "Fatty" Bolger, who helps them get on their way and even stays behind to pretend Frodo is still living in his new home.

In J.R.R. Tolkien's novel, this is also the point where Merry, Pippin, Sam, and Fatty reveal their "conspiracy" — basically, the fact that they have been fully aware that Frodo is leaving the Shire this entire time, and they're prepared to go with him. In other words, they don't just tag along on a whim, due to a chance encounter, like in Jackson's film.

It'll be interesting, then, to see how Colbert adjusts these details to better fit with the way things play out in Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" movies. Regardless, this is where the mini "between the lines" adventure that Colbert mentioned gets going. From there, the next three chapters — titled "The Old Forest," "In the House of Tom Bombadil," and "Fog on the Barrow-Downs" — take the action past the borders of the Shire.