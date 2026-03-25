New Lord Of The Rings Sequel Film Will Reunite The Hobbits, Stephen Colbert To Write Script
Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy has a perfect ending, one that adheres closely to author J.R.R. Tolkien's original writing. But what if, a newly announced film suggests, we saw what happened next?
Enter "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past," a new sequel revealed by Jackson himself and confirmed by Warner Bros. and New Line via a press release received by /Film. And as if the mere existence of this movie wasn't enough, one of the film's screenwriters is sure to raise eyebrows among fans all over the world: the one and only Stephen Colbert, the renowned actor, comedian, talk show host, and noted Middle-earth super-fan.
Colbert will collaborate on the script with original trilogy co-writer Philippa Boyens and newcomer Peter McGee, and the basic premise here is enough turn heads as much as Colbert's mere involvement. According to the official synopsis released by Warner Bros. and New Line, the film will be set 14 years after Frodo left the Shire for the Grey Havens and follow Sam, Merry, and Pippin as they reunite for a new adventure. Meanwhile, Sam's young daughter will embark on a journey of her own.
While Jackson and company have revisited Middle-earth several times now, "Shadow of the Past" represents a remarkable foot into uncharted territory: This will be the first big screen adventure to take place after Tolkien's narrative concluded. We're entering a realm where the barrier between narrative expansion and fan-fiction can look awfully thin, if not handled with care.
The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past will have a unique structure
Colbert provided additional details about the film's story in a newly released video, noting that the script was inspired by chapters three through seven of Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring," which were largely not adapted in Jackson's films. (Notably, "Shadow of the Past" is the name of the novel's second chapter.) Colbert suggests that this new film will revisit this unadapted material while also providing a framing device set after the events of "Return of the King."
Here's the official synopsis for "Shadow of the Past," which explains what the framing device will entail:
"Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo – Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam's daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began."
There's a lot to think about here. Does this mean original trilogy stars Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd will return to their characters, now older and maybe a little wiser? Does that mean the actors will be digitally de-aged for the flashbacks? And what are we to make of Elanor and her discovery? The stakes, as described here, feel awfully small and personal, but who knows — that could be exactly what a franchise this sprawling needs at this point.
This is one of two new "Lord of the Rings" films in the works, with Andy Serkis' "The Hunt For Gollum" gearing up to shoot soon. But that film, while expanding beyond the margins of Tolkien's work, is firmly set within the boundaries of the original novels. If "Shadow of the Past" will take us into the future after Frodo, at least a notable fan like Colbert will be around to help steer the ship.