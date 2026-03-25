New Lord Of The Rings Sequel Film Will Reunite The Hobbits, Stephen Colbert To Write Script

Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy has a perfect ending, one that adheres closely to author J.R.R. Tolkien's original writing. But what if, a newly announced film suggests, we saw what happened next?

Enter "The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past," a new sequel revealed by Jackson himself and confirmed by Warner Bros. and New Line via a press release received by /Film. And as if the mere existence of this movie wasn't enough, one of the film's screenwriters is sure to raise eyebrows among fans all over the world: the one and only Stephen Colbert, the renowned actor, comedian, talk show host, and noted Middle-earth super-fan.

Colbert will collaborate on the script with original trilogy co-writer Philippa Boyens and newcomer Peter McGee, and the basic premise here is enough turn heads as much as Colbert's mere involvement. According to the official synopsis released by Warner Bros. and New Line, the film will be set 14 years after Frodo left the Shire for the Grey Havens and follow Sam, Merry, and Pippin as they reunite for a new adventure. Meanwhile, Sam's young daughter will embark on a journey of her own.

While Jackson and company have revisited Middle-earth several times now, "Shadow of the Past" represents a remarkable foot into uncharted territory: This will be the first big screen adventure to take place after Tolkien's narrative concluded. We're entering a realm where the barrier between narrative expansion and fan-fiction can look awfully thin, if not handled with care.