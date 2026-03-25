I'm A Tolkien Super-Fan. Here's Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic About Stephen Colbert's Lord Of The Rings Movie

It's been nearly 25 years since Peter Jackson started releasing his epic, groundbreaking "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, and Hollywood has not gotten tired of Middle-earth. Either Warner Bros. really hopes to reclaim some of that sweet "The Hobbit" money, or the new rights owners for "Lord of the Rings" want to earn back their investment by any means.

This is to say, we're getting more Middle-earth adventures. "The Lord of the Rings: Shadows of the Past" is a sequel set to reunite the hobbits and has Stephen Colbert co-writing the script. On paper, this sounds like a horrible idea, being both a sequel to the perfect ending of the movies but also yet another side story based on a handful of passages.

And yet, I am also cautiously excited about it. Put down your pitchforks and hear me out. I am a J.R.R. Tolkien super-fan, and regard not only his world-building but his writing in extremely high regard. I am also a fan of adaptations making bold choices in order to bring a story to a different medium (I unequivocally love the Prime Video series "The Rings of Power," which does this very well).

If you look past the initial skepticism of a new "Lord of the Rings" movie, there are actually some interesting things about this announcement — like Stephen Colbert's involvement in the screenwriting. Colbert is a massive Tolkien scholar and arguably the most knowledgeable super-fan in Hollywood. The way he talks about the world makes it clear he doesn't just know trivia and quotes, but actually understands the ideas and themes of the books.

Though there are many reasons to be concerned, starting with the high possibility of some truly atrocious de-aging (or worse, AI), "Shadows of the Past" could be something entirely new to this franchise that is actually much closer to Tolkien's writing.