5 Reasons We're Worried About Stephen Colbert's Lord Of The Rings Movie

Well, that's one way to celebrate both Tolkien Reading Day and the canonical date (March 25) when the One Ring was finally destroyed over the course of "The Lord of the Rings." News broke late last night that Warner Bros. Discovery is moving ahead with a new film set in the legendary fantasy franchise – a sequel taking place after the events of the beloved original trilogy, at that. That's in stark contrast to what little we know of the studio's plans for this golden goose of a property. Prime Video's "The Rings of Power," of course, exists off in its own corner of the canon and has no tangible connections to either of Peter Jackson's trilogies. But there's also the sort-of prequel, sort-of sequel "The Hunt for Gollum" that's currently in development with star/director Andy Serkis, which itself comes after the release of the anime film "The War of the Rohirrim," set in the distant past of Middle-earth.

No, this new project marks a first for modern "The Lord of the Rings" in film ... and we have all sorts of questions about it. There's certainly reason for optimism, considering the talent involved (written by Philippa Boyens, Stephen Colbert, and Peter McGee) and the promised returns of fan-favorite Hobbits Sam Gamgee (Sean Astin), Merry (Dominic Monaghan), and Pippin (Billy Boyd). Still, the idea of another legacy sequel in an era chock-full of them is one thing. A legacy sequel hoping to add on to the legacy of a property as venerated as "The Lord of the Rings" is quite another.

Although much remains to be revealed, our instant reaction is one of concern. Is this really the best direction to take things next? Does the source material, such as it is, support an entire movie? Let's dig into it.