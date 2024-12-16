The New Lord Of The Rings Movie Is A Huge Flop, But Warner Bros. Might Not Care - Here's Why

It is highly unusual for a studio to come right out and reveal the true reasoning behind its business decisions like this. At the same time, there's no getting around the fact that "The War of the Rohirrim" is disappointing at the box office thus far, and this is a way for Warner Bros. to explain away a theatrical flop. One could look at it as a $30 million investment in staying in the business of Middle-earth. Also, not for nothing, but with a budget that low, this film could still make money in the long run, once VOD, streaming, Blu-ray, etc. is factored in.

The anime film is set 183 years before the events of Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. It tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. The Battle of Helm's Deep was enormously important in "The Two Towers," and this film attempts to provide hardcore fans with some historical context. It is deep cut stuff that evidently was not of interest to casual moviegoers. Then again, WB didn't expect it to be. They have bigger fish to fry — new live-action "Lord of the Rings" films. The first of them is called "The Hunt for Gollum" and will be directed by Andy Serkis, the actor who brought Gollum to life. It is expected to hit theaters in 2026. That's just the first new live-action film the studio is planning, as at least one more as of yet unspecified "LOTR" film is also in development. That's the endgame here. This animated film was just a way of ensuring that the rights didn't lapse, allowing someone else to scoop them up.

"The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim" is in theaters now.