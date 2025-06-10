Lord Of The Rings: Aragorn's Family Tree Explained

Aragorn is one of the most inspiring people in "The Lord of the Rings" (And hopefully someone we'll see in the upcoming "The Hunt for Gollum" movie.) The exiled king is the perfect servant leader. He puts others first, possesses deep wisdom, and is willing to suffer for the good of others. But what's up with the king moniker? Sure, Aragorn's character and personality are the hero gold standard, but what is it about the man wandering the wilderness around Bree that makes him worthy of a crown, too?

Aragorn's claim to power is actually pretty complex, and it stretches back tens of thousands of years. It includes mortals, immortals, and even a heavenly being tossed into the mix. The man also has connections to some of the most important people in all of Middle-earth history. I've gone through and gathered up the most important of those individuals, and let me tell you, this list is about as good as it gets when it comes to power players in J.R.R. Tolkien's world. From ancient Elvish kings and their angelic brides to Sauron-slaying warriors, wolf-hunting chieftains, immortal in-laws, and much more, here is the complex, convoluted, and overall inspiring family tree of the Man of the West himself: Aragorn II, son of Arathorn, Chieftain of the Dúnedain and High King of Gondor and Arnor.