Why Peter Jackson Should Adapt Tolkien's Unwritten Lord Of The Rings Sequel

J.R.R. Tolkien served as a Second Lieutenant in the British Army during the First World War, where he was in the trenches during the Battle of Somme — a bloody fight that lasted over four months and claimed thousands of casualties on both sides. These experiences influenced the great conflicts in the "Lord of the Rings" saga, and there's no reason to believe that they wouldn't have informed "The New Shadow."

The only published chapter of "The New Shadow" entails Borlas being concerned about Middle-earth descending into chaos again, as the bloody battles of yesteryear are becoming a forgotten memory. While Tolkien didn't provide a lot of details on how this theme would factor into the unfinished sequel, we can assume that it would have been another story that highlights the importance of remembrance and the ramifications of conflict. The author framed these ideas within fantastical stories, sure, but the "Lord of the Rings" saga emphasizes the notion that war is hell, which is a powerful message that should always be conveyed in movies about brutal conflicts.

Peter Jackson also believes in humans learning from history and honoring those who fell trying to make the world a better place. His "They Shall Not Grow Old" documentary is a tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in World War I, while also serving as a reminder of the atrocities that took place. Bringing this mindset to a "New Shadow" movie would align with Tolkien's own worldview in regard to war, and it could make for a fantasy epic that serves as an emotional cautionary tale.