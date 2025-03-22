Why Peter Jackson Should Adapt Tolkien's Unwritten Lord Of The Rings Sequel
The "Lord of the Rings" franchise is still going strong, with "The Rings of Power" being one of the most expensive series in history and "The War of Rohirrim" providing an anime take on one of Middle-earth's bloodiest battles. Elsewhere, fans can also look forward to Andy Serkis' "The Hunt for Gollum," which will see the actor direct a story about the character he portrayed in Peter Jackson's original "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit" movies. However, while those projects are worthwhile additions to the canon, future "Lord of the Rings" movies should take cues from J.R.R. Tolkien's abandoned sequel, "The New Shadow," which takes place during the Fourth Age, 100+ years after the War of the Ring, and explores man-made darkness.
Tolkien's sequel was informed by real-world history and a cynical view of humankind. In his mind, a Middle-earth ruled by man would eventually become unsettled, industrialized, and fail to learn from its brutal past. Dwarves, Hobbits, and magical creatures would fade away, as the humans would expand their reach and remold Middle-earth in their image. The story's lack of diverse magical beings might be a turn-off for some fans, but it could be an interesting idea to explore, especially in a tale about humans ruining everything.
Despite Tolkien's refusal to complete "The New Shadow," he provided enough information for someone to piece together a movie from the crumbs. Admittedly, a chapter isn't the strongest foundation for a cinematic epic, but it could work in the hands of Peter Jackson — a filmmaker who understands Tolkien better than most. With that in mind, let's discuss why "The New Shadow" should be his next project.
The New Shadow could utilize Peter Jackson's horror pedigree
J.R.R. Tolkien wrote one chapter for his unproduced "Lord of the Rings" sequel, which can be found in "The Peoples of Middle-Earth." The manuscript details a conversation between two Gondorians — the elderly Borlas and the youthful Saelon — as they discuss the possibility of darkness engulfing Middle-earth once again. Borlas is troubled by the thought, as he remembers the bloody days of Sauron. Saelon, however, has sinister urges, revealing that he and other children grew up impersonating Orcs. Saelon also appears to be a member of a cult that follows Herumor, a rebellious Númenorean with ties to Sauron.
"The New Shadow" has all the makings of an ambitious horror-thriller about sinister sects and the occult. In a letter from 1964 published in "The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien," the "Lord of the Rings" author noted that the story would center around a "Satanistic religion" polluting Middle-earth, which suggests that dark magic and some fantastical elements would factor into the story eventually. A movie of this ilk would also appeal to Peter Jackson's more macabre sensibilities, as he's a filmmaker with some serious horror credentials and a deep appreciation for Tolkien's work.
Furthermore, an adaptation of "The New Shadow" would allow Jackson to expand on ideas already present in the "Lord of the Rings" movies. If handled right, "The New Shadow" would be a natural continuation of the cinematic franchise he brought to life in the first place.
Peter Jackson understands Tokien's environmental worldview
"The Lord of the Rings" story boasts a strong pro-environmental message. J.R.R. Tolkien was concerned about England's industrial revolution destroying nature, which is evident in his epic fantasy tomes — especially when Sauron's minions torch Middle-earth's forests to create Orcs and desolate wastelands. Their goal is to burn the old world to create a new age of order and industry, and the resistance toward these dark forces is clearly a metaphor for conserving the natural beauty of the world in an age of greedy technological growth.
Tolkien ultimately imagined a bleak future for Middle-earth, as manuscripts published in "The Nature of Middle-earth" told stories about men usurping nature and hunting Hobbits for sport after the Third Age. As such, it's safe to assume that "The New Shadow" would have further explored the death of nature in Middle-earth, as the core story's theme pertains to humankind's innate desire to destroy things.
Peter Jackson illustrated Tolkien's pro-environmental message in the "Lord of the Rings" movies, which is highlighted in the scenic beauty of The Shire compared to the industrialized horror of Isengard. Sure, "The New Shadow" might ruin the "Lord of the Rings" films' optimistic ending, but Tolkien didn't envision Middle-earth being pure and untampered with after the Third Age. Life doesn't work that way, and future "Lord of the Rings" films shouldn't shy away from exploring humanity's bleakness while telling an empowering story about overcoming it.
Peter Jackson respects history
J.R.R. Tolkien served as a Second Lieutenant in the British Army during the First World War, where he was in the trenches during the Battle of Somme — a bloody fight that lasted over four months and claimed thousands of casualties on both sides. These experiences influenced the great conflicts in the "Lord of the Rings" saga, and there's no reason to believe that they wouldn't have informed "The New Shadow."
The only published chapter of "The New Shadow" entails Borlas being concerned about Middle-earth descending into chaos again, as the bloody battles of yesteryear are becoming a forgotten memory. While Tolkien didn't provide a lot of details on how this theme would factor into the unfinished sequel, we can assume that it would have been another story that highlights the importance of remembrance and the ramifications of conflict. The author framed these ideas within fantastical stories, sure, but the "Lord of the Rings" saga emphasizes the notion that war is hell, which is a powerful message that should always be conveyed in movies about brutal conflicts.
Peter Jackson also believes in humans learning from history and honoring those who fell trying to make the world a better place. His "They Shall Not Grow Old" documentary is a tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in World War I, while also serving as a reminder of the atrocities that took place. Bringing this mindset to a "New Shadow" movie would align with Tolkien's own worldview in regard to war, and it could make for a fantasy epic that serves as an emotional cautionary tale.