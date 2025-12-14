Why Galadriel's Husband Celeborn Is Missing From Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

It took three seconds after "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2 wrapped for me to say that we've got to get Celeborn in season 3. I'm not a prophet. I don't have any inside information. It just makes sense. Anyone who's a fan of the source material knows Galadriel's husband should have been in this show from the jump, and yet, 16 episodes in, he's nowhere to be found. The wildest part? There's no clear explanation for his absence from the cast or the showrunners.

So far, we've met Galadriel's brother, Finrod (Will Fletcher), which was fun. She smooched Elrond (Robert Aramayo), which was less cool and not canonical at all. She has a weird simmering tension with Sauron (Charlie Vickers) that, again, isn't part of the canon, but that's okay. We can work with it. I'm not criticizing the creative license with this story. It's generally fine by me.

But where the heck is Celeborn? The best explanation we've gotten so far was from Morfydd Clark, who made one of the more recent comments on the subject, saying in an interview with Dexerto right before season 2 aired:

"Well ... we know Celeborn is out there. We can tell Galadriel is feeling a lot of pain for not being with Celeborn, and that this was a terrible loss to her, and I hope that they shall be reunited."

That's great, but after Clark uttered her semi-hopeful words, season 2 came and went, and still no Celeborn. At least we know he exists. So, what's up?

Since we don't have an official reason he's missing, I've dug into the past of the character and pulled together one of my best guesses for why he isn't in the show yet.